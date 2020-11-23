Runners in medal-winning mood with fundraising challenges for the NHS
PUBLISHED: 12:51 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 23 November 2020
Archant
They had to cover at least 100 miles across 40 runs in 78 days, and for some Three Counties runners, this was not the only challenge they conquered.
Husband and wife duo Phil and Vicki Newton, plus Ewa Szczygielska, took to the roads for the Great North Run (GNR) solo challenge, where they could cover at least 100 miles for a bronze medal, 200 miles for silver and 300 miles for gold.
Phil and Vicki reached the gold medal target with a week to spare, and also won gold in the GNR Halloween challenge, which required runners to cover at least 125 miles between October 1-30.
Ewa gained bronze with an impressive 106.1 miles, on top of 50 miles in the Halloween event. Both challenges raised money for the NHS.
Ewa also took part in the 10th Arthur Rank Hospice 5k with teammate Victoria May on Sunday, November 22, completing the course in times of 38:14 and 27:23 respectively.
The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity supports people in Cambridgeshire living with advanced serious illnesses or other life-limiting conditions.
Three Counties members will take part in March Athletic Club’s virtual Hereward Relay next week.
