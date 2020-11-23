Advanced search

Runners in medal-winning mood with fundraising challenges for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 12:51 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 23 November 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

They had to cover at least 100 miles across 40 runs in 78 days, and for some Three Counties runners, this was not the only challenge they conquered.

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDA trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Husband and wife duo Phil and Vicki Newton, plus Ewa Szczygielska, took to the roads for the Great North Run (GNR) solo challenge, where they could cover at least 100 miles for a bronze medal, 200 miles for silver and 300 miles for gold.

Phil and Vicki reached the gold medal target with a week to spare, and also won gold in the GNR Halloween challenge, which required runners to cover at least 125 miles between October 1-30.

Ewa gained bronze with an impressive 106.1 miles, on top of 50 miles in the Halloween event. Both challenges raised money for the NHS.

Ewa also took part in the 10th Arthur Rank Hospice 5k with teammate Victoria May on Sunday, November 22, completing the course in times of 38:14 and 27:23 respectively.

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDA trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

MORE: Runners swap trainers for walking boots and rucksacks in 10-mile charity run

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity supports people in Cambridgeshire living with advanced serious illnesses or other life-limiting conditions.

Three Counties members will take part in March Athletic Club’s virtual Hereward Relay next week.

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDA trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Farmer wants to rear ostriches in the Fens

Plans have been submitted to Fenland planners for an ostrich farm on the outskirts of Wisbech. Pic: Archant

Home could be converted into a school boarding house

Drone footage of Wisbech Grammar School

Family of 80-year-old landlord promise to pay fine and rectify faults in block of flats

Wisbech landlord is fined £4,550 for housing offences including having a non-working fire alarm system and defects to the fire doors of the flats he owns after having his appeal rejected. Fenland Council has not specified the name of the landlord or where his flats are, therefore this aerial photo of Wisbech is for illustrative purposes. Picture: YOUTUBE/KONRAD KLICH

Village club chairman sees ‘a great future’ for grassroots football after Covid-19 pandemic

Roger Manchett, chairman of Doddington United FC, said he sees a bright future for grassroots football in Cambridgeshire despite having been forced to stop twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: STEVE SNELL

Runners in medal-winning mood with fundraising challenges for the NHS

A trio of Three Counties Running Club members took to the roads to raise funds for the NHS whilst winning medals as a result of their efforts. Two also completed in the Arthur Rank Hospice 5k. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD