Three Counties runners gear up to lace their trainers and conquer virtual London Marathon

Members of Three Counties Running Club are gearing up to take on the virtual London Marathon. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Seven Three Counties Running Club members are gearing up to take on the virtual London Marathon this weekend.

The team of Tracey Else alongside Keith White, Nicole Coughlin, Mark Mattless, Matt Hunter and Johnny Beesley will aim to conquer the 26.2-mile event on Sunday, October 4 as they aim to put their hard work and training into use.

To mark the 40th anniversary of the event, the team will start at the Elm Self Store on Begdale Road, Elm at 9am while teammate Imogen Varnham will begin her race in Long Sutton from 9.30am.

From Elm Self Store, runners will run towards a 6.5-mile loop which they will complete four times and marked by London landmark advertising boards designed by club member and designer Phil Newton, and his company, Double 7.

The Elm group will go from The Sportsman Pub towards Gosmoor Lane and onto Kirkhams Lane, before joining Needham Bank and continuing onto the clock tower at Friday Bridge.

Runners will then head towards March, turning right onto Redmoor Lane and then towards Elm at Little Ranch, where they will turn onto Wales Bank and into the Henry Warby estate.

From there, the groups will pass through Peartree Way, back towards The Sportsman Pub and again until the full 26.2-miles have been completed.

TCRC would like to thank Londis, Rudd Leisure, The Sportsman Pub, Simply Interiors and Balloon World for buying the advertising boards.

The club would also like to thank Daryl Ward for offering free first aid service en-route and Nik Okerika, owner of Ace Windows, for offering a water and toilet station.

Club members Steve and Sandra Rhodes will also be offering a drink station as fellow teammates prepare to cheer their runners home in a bid to achieve a 40th anniversary medal.

One of London’s most iconic landmarks, Buckingham Palace, is being created for the day by children who attend the after-school club at Peckover Primary School in Wisbech, where the TCRC flag will be flying high.

There were also limited places available to members of the public, so other TCRC members taking part in the event are Michelle Brown, Sarah Clark and Sarah-jane Macdonald.

A TCRC spokesperson said: “Please come and cheer them on and show your support whilst adhering to Covid restrictions. They could all really do with the support and encouragement.”

