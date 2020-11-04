Advanced search

Runners lace their boots for annual 10k and charity races

PUBLISHED: 11:00 04 November 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club members were out in force for the virtual Fen10 race which started and finished at Marshland High School, as well as taking part in a charity run. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Runners of Three Counties Running Club laced their boots once more for two virtual races.

Eleven TCRC members took part in The Fen10, a 10-mile race which starts and finishes at Marshland High School and takes in Fenland roads.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s event was held virtually with members split into small groups as they ran the route at different times throughout the day.

Those that took part were: Amy Baxter 1:27:27, Dawn Ball 1:27:29, Sarah-Jane Macdonald 1:29:39 (1st in age category), Alice Ingman 1:35:12, Zoe Gourley 1:35:58, Donna Johnson 1:37:09 PB, Matt Hunter 1:37:18, Victoria May 1:37:50 PB, Tamara Barnes 1:46:30 PB, Kim Coultard 1:46:49 and Jacqueline McGonigle 2:24:29.

Amy Baxter also took part in the virtual town and gown 10k race in her area, usually held in a series of events in Cambridge and Oxford, where she raised money for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

There is still time to enter TCRC’s virtual GM10K, where you can run or walk 10k on Saturday, November 7 or Sunday, November 8. It is £10 to enter and you receive a medal on completion.

To enter, visit https://totalracetiming.co.uk/.

