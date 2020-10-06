Three Counties come together to complete virtual London Marathon

Three Counties members took on the virtual London Marathon, where they received support from residents and relatives alike along their routes. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

For Three Counties Running Club, the 40th anniversary of the London Marathon could not have been more successful.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three Counties members took on the virtual London Marathon, where they received support from residents and relatives alike along their routes. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties members took on the virtual London Marathon, where they received support from residents and relatives alike along their routes. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Six members ran this year’s virtual event on Sunday, October 4 around Elm and Friday Bridge, led by Tracey Else, and received support from local companies who brought London landmark display boards placed around the route.

First aid, water and a toilet station and goody bags were provided to runners along the route, while they also received support by residents, relatives, staff from Peckover Primary School in Wisbech, their cycle support crew and other TCRC teammates.

Four of the original six also took part in their first marathon run.

‘ORIGINAL SIX’ RESULTS

Three Counties members took on the virtual London Marathon, where they received support from residents and relatives alike along their routes. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties members took on the virtual London Marathon, where they received support from residents and relatives alike along their routes. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Mark Mattless 3:52:46 PB; Johnny Beesley 3:57:00 PB; Nicole Coughlin 3:58:41; Matt Hunter 4:36:02 PB; Tracey Else 4:39:31; Keith White 4:39:57.

TCRC member Imogen Varnham finished in an impressive time of 4:54:25 in her first marathon as she ran for Pancreatic Cancer UK, starting in Long Sutton before finishing her route at Parkside Football Club.

MORE: Three Counties runners gear up to lace their trainers and conquer virtual London Marathon

Other members who ran their first marathon were Michelle Brown in 3:43:19 PB, Sarah-jane Macdonald in 4:28:42 PB and Sarah Clark.

Visually impaired runner Louise Simpson completed the event in a time of six hours and 22 minutes with the help of March Athletic Club member Teilo Pearce.

Members who ran for charities would like to thank those who sponsored them and achieve their targets.

You may also want to watch: