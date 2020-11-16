Runners swap trainers for walking boots and rucksacks in 10-mile charity run

Members of Three Counties Running Club donned their walking boots and weighted rucksacks for charity, while other runners have completed or are completing other challenges. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

Members of Three Counties Running Club swapped trainers for weighted Bergen rucksacks and walking boots at the virtual Para10 Tactical Advance to Battle (TAB) event.

Sarah Melton-Whitelam donned her boots, trousers and a weighted rucksack of 16kg, with support from Arthur Sargeant and Antony Coultard, as they tackled a 10-mile cross country run for charity.

The trio raised funds for ‘Support Our Paras’, which supports the Parachute Regiment through the welfare of serving soldiers, families, those affected by recent operations and maintenance of its regimental spirit and heritage.

Sarah recorded a time of 3:19:09 and Antony finished in 2:24;05.

Mandy Doggett took part in the virtual Great South Run Solo event between September and October, where she had to complete 25 or more runs of any distance within a month.

Meanwhile, Andi Woolley is going strong in the virtual Three Counties Coastal Challenge.

The challenge consists of covering a minimum mileage for each coast by walking, running or cycling, with minimum distances for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex at 85, 57 and 350 miles.

Andi is ranked first in two of the leagues and third in the other division with two weeks of the challenge remaining, with rankings decided on how fast an individual covers the minimum mileage.

