Three Counties runner smashes mountain trek as member raises charity cash

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 5:24 PM February 8, 2021   
Three Counties member conquers mountain trek

Jacqueline McGonigle of Three Counties Running Club completed the 17,052ft virtual Mourne Seven Sevens challenge with four weeks to spare. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

From virtual mountains to marathon runs, Three Counties Running Club has been playing its part to help both themselves and charity. 

Member Jacqueline McGonigle had eight weeks to conquer the virtual Mourne Seven Sevens 17,052 feet elevation challenge, and did so with four weeks to spare. 

Jacqueline covered Slieve Meelmore, Slieve Lamagan, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Bearnagh, Slieve Binnian, Slieve Commedagh and Slieve Donard, and was awarded with the official buckle. 

Janette Smith ran 26.2 miles and raised £1,160 for Prostate Cancer UK, smashing her initial aim of £120 after her husband David was diagnosed with the illness earlier this year. 

Janette then decided to run 72 miles for the month of January. 

Three Counties runner raises funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Janette Smith raised £1,160 for Prostate Cancer UK after running 72 miles in January. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

In the worldwide virtual Iron Man event, Andi Woolley completed a 1.5k run, 20k bike ride a 5k run in 62 minutes, finishing 241st out of 5,121 participants, 48th out of 542 in his age category and fifth in his age category in the UK. 

Meanwhile, Mandy Doggett ran 100 miles in January and Zoe Gourley bagged an unofficial personal 10k best of 52:53 in a virtual run for World Cancer Day on February 4. 

TCRC members will be running 10k in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the end of this month. 

Three Counties Andi in Iron Man challenge

Three Counties member Andi Woolley completed a virtual Iron Man challenge including a 1.5k run, 20k bike ride and a 5k run in 62 minutes, finishing 241st out of 5,121 participants worldwide. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald


Athletics

