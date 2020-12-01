Pupil turned rugby star wins Saints youth deal

Ashton Webb (pictured) from Wisbech Grammar School has secured a place in the under 17 squad at Northampton Saints.

A Fenland school pupil has been selected to train at one of England’s leading professional rugby clubs.

Ashton Webb will train with Northampton Saints’ under 17 squad, having been chosen for the club’s under 15 player development programme last season and played for the under 15s against Saracens in February this year.

Ashton, who also plays for Spalding and Wisbech, has regularly played for the school’s age group squads and has also represented the Huntingdonshire and Peterborough Developing Player Programme at under 13s and 14s level.

“From the first session that I saw Ashton, I had no doubt that he had real potential to go forwards in the game,” Simon Leader, head of rugby at Wisbech Grammar School, said.

“I get to work with him daily and have seen him develop his all-around skills.

“I am delighted that he has been given the opportunity to train with the under 17 squad with Saints and am sure he will do very well. He is certainly one to watch in the coming months and years.”