A first for Wisbech rugby youngsters who show off hard work in latest fixtures

Junior players from Wisbech Rugby Club put their hard work in training into practice at their latest Ready4Rugby fixtures before lockdown. Pictured is the Wisbech under 7s team at their match against Spalding. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Youngsters at Wisbech Rugby Club were keen to put their hard work in training into practice with their latest Ready4Rugby fixtures.

The age grade squads have been training since September, with the under 6s and under 7s welcoming Spalding RFC for a combined training session and games on Sunday, November 1, their first experience playing rugby with another club.

All games were structured so each side had a chance to attack and defend with rolling substitutes, with all Wisbech players showcasing their skills in both defence and attack.

Nathaniel Humphreys and Alec South, under 6s and under 7s coaches, were pleased with how the players adapted to this new experience.

Humphreys said: “It was a great experience for the young players who should be proud of their hard work and level of skills. Thanks, and praise are due to the Spalding players and coaches for their contribution to an enjoyable morning of rugby.”

Meanwhile, the under 10s, 11s and 12s squads travelled to Spalding on November 1 for their first Ready4Rugby games of the season.

Sunday training sessions since early September have been built around the key features of Ready4Rugby, something the coaches and players were keen to put into practice.

All players showed teamwork and individual skills in a series of 15-minute games, with both clubs showing respect in what was to be their last taste of action before the latest coronavirus lockdown.

James Cox, under 11s coach, said: “Due to Covid-19, our numbers weren’t our highest, but what the Wisbech team lacked in numbers they made up with fantastic rugby spirit.

“Thank you to Spalding under 11 coaches who agreed to share their team members to create four 15-minute 10 vs 10 games.

“Both sides were satisfied with how they had played, each side adapting to the Covid-19 match rules and thoroughly enjoying their Sunday morning.”

Ready4Rugby is a non-contact game of touch rugby with emphasis on the core skills of passing, catching and supporting play. The game also encourages players to make decisions in both attack and defence, as a way of developing their playing skills.

Wisbech Rugby Club is planning to welcome back players and families in December once current lockdown measures are due to be eased, and aims to encourage new players to their Chapel Road home.

For further information about rugby for young players, contact Wisbech Rugby Club at wisbechrugby@outlook.com.





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































