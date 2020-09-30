Gallery

Wisbech Rugby Club spread joy in locdown with annual awards night

George Overland (centre) with the under 18 colts most improved player award. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from hosting their annual awards event at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Blackwell was recognised for his service to the club over the last year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Simon Blackwell was recognised for his service to the club over the last year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Club captain David Wadsley and Wildcats captain Olly Mackett hosted a small ceremony with secretary Dave Dobson handing the awards in front of club officials, players, families and supporters.

The awards ceremony for the club, under 18 colts, Wildcats and first-team squads came after the club’s Ready4Rugby 10-a-side inter-club touch rugby tournament.

Dobson, Peter Lankfer, Ada Haddon, Brian Burton and Simon Blackwell were recognised for their voluntary contribution and service to the club over the last year.

Mark Goude won the long playing service award, as he played for the first-team and Wildcats where needed.

Mark Goude (centre) won the long playing service award for another year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Mark Goude (centre) won the long playing service award for another year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

In the most improved player category, George Overland, who recently turned 18, was awarded the under 18 colts award with prop Sean Hawthorne winning the Wildcats accolade.

Mark Goude picked up most improved player for the first-team after an impressive 2019-20 season.

Under 18 colts flanker Ari Baghdouyan, who made two first-team appearances last season, won the players’ player of the year award for the colts, with under 18s captain Tom Goude bagging the Wildcats award.

Bradley Williams picked up the same award for the first-team.

James Cox with the Wildcats' player of the year award and the chairman's cup. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB James Cox with the Wildcats' player of the year award and the chairman's cup. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Promising prop Jack Obey was crowned under 18s colts’ player of the year, while 19-year-old James Cox, who also featured for the first-team last term, won the Wildcats’ award.

Second row talent Henry Lankfer earned the first-team player of the year award, having shone for the Eastern Counties under 20 side and was tipped to feature for the England Counties under-20s squad before the season was halted due to Covid-19.

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech Rugby Club, said: “His commitment is exemplary, while pushing for England Counties under 20 selection he always put his club team first.

“We are all disappointed for him missing out on the opportunity to go all the way to England, but we are immensely proud of his achievements for Eastern Counties and his club.

Peter Lankfer was recognised for his contribution to Wisbech Rugby Club over the last year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Peter Lankfer was recognised for his contribution to Wisbech Rugby Club over the last year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

“He is a fantastic young man and I am sure he will go on to achieve much more.”

MORE: Wisbech Rugby Club hard at work for NatWest RugbyForce day amid lockdown

James Cox also won the chairman’s cup for his commitment to coaching the under 10s side and helping both the mini and junior rugby setups, while Dave Dobson was named clubman of the year.

David Wadsley, club captain, said: “It was great to see the new signed players integrating with the club and fantastic for members working behind the scenes to be recognised and acknowledged by their club.

Bradley Williams (centre) was named the first-team player's player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Bradley Williams (centre) was named the first-team player's player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

“It’s notable the awards all went to players who worked exceptionally hard with the right attitude, which are the values we hold true in our club and maintain for the future, which is why I started playing when I was aged 11.

“Their future is looking bright and there is a buzz of excitement and enthusiasm building throughout the squad ahead of the 2019/20 season, we can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Sean Hawthorne (centre) won the most improved player award for the Wildcats. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Sean Hawthorne (centre) won the most improved player award for the Wildcats. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Jack Obey (centre) was named under 18 colts player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Jack Obey (centre) was named under 18 colts player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Henry Lankfer (centre) was crowned first team player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Henry Lankfer (centre) was crowned first team player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Tom Goude (centre) was crowned Wildcats' player's player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Tom Goude (centre) was crowned Wildcats' player's player of the year. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Dave Dobson (left), secretary of Wisbech Rugby Club, was presented with the clubman of the year award by Leonard Veenendaal (right), director of rugby. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Dave Dobson (left), secretary of Wisbech Rugby Club, was presented with the clubman of the year award by Leonard Veenendaal (right), director of rugby. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

You may also want to watch: