‘He was a real clubman’ - popular Wisbech rugby player dies after cancer battle

Former Wisbech Rugby Club player Timothy Mason has died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Archant

A former Wisbech Rugby Club player who grew into a popular figure with teammates and other clubs alike has died.

Timothy Mason became well-liked among those he met and played with and against during his time at the Chapel Road club.

The club confirmed that Timothy, who is survived by wife Rosey, parents Iain and Mary, brother Daniel and sister Jenifer, died after a battle with cancer earlier this month at the age of 36.

Timothy was also an uncle, son-in-law and brother-in-law.

In a statement, Wisbech Rugby Club said: “It is with deep sadness we formally let you know that Timothy Mason died on Monday, May 4.

“Tim, a talented and valued former player and club member passed away peacefully at his parents’ home following his brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his parents Dr Iain and Mary Mason and his wife Rosey.

“Timothy’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for all the cards of condolence, words of comfort, prayers and kind support offered at this sad time.”

The statement continued: “We are currently unable to hold a gathering of the many who knew Timothy to share our memories. The family, however, would like to warmly invite you to a celebration of Timothy’s life on a future occasion.

“All at WRUFC extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones, may peace and comfort find them during this difficult time.”

Leonard Veenendaal, director of rugby at Wisbech Rugby Club, paid his tribute to the Wisbech-born player who made a lasting impact.

“He was a very liked young man, very popular and easy to get on with,” he said.

“He was devoted to the club and his teammates. He engaged with everybody across the club.

“He was a real clubman, that certainly would be the way we will remember him.”

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22 at Mintlyn Crematorium in King’s Lynn, with only family members able to attend.

However, the service will be available to watch online between 10.40-11.15am for those wanting to pay their tribute to Timothy and to donate towards the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

To watch the service and to register, go to https://bit.ly/3dYqU5D.