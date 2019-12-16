TENNIS: Wisbech Tennis Club brave wintry weather for Christmas competition

Wisbech Tennis Club players braved the wintry conditions for their Christmas competition. From left: Andy Lister, Jacqui West, Gary Fitzjohn and Wendy Cropp. Picture: WISBECH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Players from Wisbech Tennis Club braved the wintry conditions to feature in a Christmas competition on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Players from Wisbech Tennis Club braved the wintry conditions to feature in a Christmas competition on Saturday afternoon.

There were 10 players that took part in four rounds of tennis in ladies and men's tournaments respectively.

In the men's competition, Gary Fitzjohn reigned victorious while Wendy Cropp won the ladies' equivalent.

You may also want to watch:

Andy Lister and Jacqui West finished runners-up in their competitions, and were presented with wine and chocolates.

A spokesperson for Wisbech Tennis Club said: "A really fun afternoon was had by all which was rounded off with sandwiches, cakes, tea and the odd glass of red wine!"

The club welcomes players of all ages and standards for those who want to play either for fun or competitively.

There are four mixed teams, two men's and two ladies' teams that represent the club in the Huntingdon and Peterborough leagues.

To learn more about Wisbech Tennis Club or to join, visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk.