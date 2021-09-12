Drove determined to keep fighting after FA Vase thrashing
- Credit: Daniel Mason
Player-joint manager Robbie Harris believes there is plenty to be optimistic about for FC Parson Drove after a brave performance in the FA Vase.
Harris was full of belief that Drove can keep their heads high despite being thrashed 6-1 at Godmanchester Rovers in a first round qualifying tie on Saturday.
Chris Lewis had pulled the visitors level in the second half, before three goals in eight minutes paved the way towards Drove’s cup exit.
“It's frustrating; we got ourselves back into it, conceded a soft goal, then another soft one and from then, it’s an uphill battle,” Harris said.
“At half-time, we thought the game was there to have a go at.
“But when you concede quick goals, especially in the way that we did, it’s hard to motivate and push to get back in the game.”
Drove were competing in the FA Vase for the first time since the 1970s, but on a historic day for the club, they were made to pay for costly errors at Bearscroft Lane.
But Harris praised step five Godmanchester, who he felt were fortunate to show their quality as the game wore on.
“They were fortunate to have that extra gear and used it to take the game away from us,” he said.
“Our lads could have got completely rolled over, but we gave a good account of ourselves and it’s ironing out those issues to progress.”
Despite winning once so far in all competitions this season, Harris feels the team have impressed in stages during games since promotion to step six.
Harris and joint-boss Gary Haime’s will have to show more quality if they are to improve on their 19th position in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.
But for the management, improvement is very much possible.
“We’ve had good spells in every game we’ve played and it’s getting that consistency throughout the full 90 minutes,” said Harris.
“We don’t think there will be relegation this season, so for us, it’s about progression.
“The lads shouldn’t have their heads down.
“We’re competing more in games; that’s good to see and results will hopefully follow on.”
Drove host Sheringham at Main Road in the league next Saturday, 3pm.
FC Parson Drove: Aaron Watson; Josh Lewis, Josh Gear, Callum Brown (C), Ollie Blackman, Jack Brand (sub Scott Callaghan, 74’), Chris Lewis (sub Jermaine Watson, 77’), Gaje Drew, Ryan Lennon, Nick Davey, Gary Smith (sub Ben Calvert, 74’).
Unused sub: Harris.
Cautions: FC Parson Drove - Lennon (foul), Callaghan (foul).
Referee: Mr Matthew Friend.