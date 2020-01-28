Advanced search

BOWLS: North Cambs lose to Lincolnshire in penultimate trophy match

PUBLISHED: 10:55 28 January 2020

Matthew Hewitt

North Cambs (blue collars) lost to Lincolnshire (yellow collars) in their penultimate Derbyshire Trophy match of the season. Picture: MATTHEW HEWITT

North Cambs (blue collars) lost to Lincolnshire (yellow collars) in their penultimate Derbyshire Trophy match of the season. Picture: MATTHEW HEWITT

Archant

The North Cambs men's team lost in their latest outing at the weekend.

They were beaten 103-80 by Lincolnshire in their penultimate Derbyshire Trophy match of the season.

You may also want to watch:

Joseph Gowler and Bob Ground won the North Cambs spoons with support from Charlie Waling, which are awarded to players on the rink that win by the most shots after 25 ends.

It was a case of bad luck rather than poor bowling for the trio of Andy Hailes, Danny Stanton and Matthew Fox who lost 40-10, but despite defeat, the result may have flattered their opponents.

North Cambs face Norfolk in their final Derbyshire Trophy match at Sutton St James Indoor Bowling Club on February 2 from 10am.

The team are keen for more males and females who are interested in playing at county level to join ahead of the next outdoor season. For more information, call county secretary Paul Bennett on 01945 480857.

Most Read

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Fishing equipment and power tools stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Abandoned Fen property Ely House ‘set for fresh start’ as new owners plan to transform it into family home

Ely House in Wisbech is set to be transformed into a family home thanks to its new owners. Picture: Archant/Archive/File

Fishing equipment and power tools stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

BOWLS: North Cambs lose to Lincolnshire in penultimate trophy match

North Cambs (blue collars) lost to Lincolnshire (yellow collars) in their penultimate Derbyshire Trophy match of the season. Picture: MATTHEW HEWITT

Combined Authority’s key projects ‘on time and on budget’, says head of finance

Cllr Lorna Dupre was concerned about the Combined Authoritys draft budget plans. Picture: SUBMITTED

Fishing equipment and power tools stolen in burglary

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS
Drive 24