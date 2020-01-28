BOWLS: North Cambs lose to Lincolnshire in penultimate trophy match

North Cambs (blue collars) lost to Lincolnshire (yellow collars) in their penultimate Derbyshire Trophy match of the season. Picture: MATTHEW HEWITT Archant

The North Cambs men's team lost in their latest outing at the weekend.

They were beaten 103-80 by Lincolnshire in their penultimate Derbyshire Trophy match of the season.

Joseph Gowler and Bob Ground won the North Cambs spoons with support from Charlie Waling, which are awarded to players on the rink that win by the most shots after 25 ends.

It was a case of bad luck rather than poor bowling for the trio of Andy Hailes, Danny Stanton and Matthew Fox who lost 40-10, but despite defeat, the result may have flattered their opponents.

North Cambs face Norfolk in their final Derbyshire Trophy match at Sutton St James Indoor Bowling Club on February 2 from 10am.

The team are keen for more males and females who are interested in playing at county level to join ahead of the next outdoor season. For more information, call county secretary Paul Bennett on 01945 480857.