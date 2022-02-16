New Wisbech Town manager Allan Ross is confident he can work towards what he described as a "mammoth task" ahead at his new club. - Credit: Supplied/Allan Ross

Allan Ross is confident that he can deal with the “mammoth task” ahead at Wisbech Town as he aims to fulfil a personal ambition.

Ross was appointed the Fenmen’s new manager yesterday (Tuesday), having previously taken charge of United Counties League Division One side Bourne Town.

He arrives at Fountain Fresh Park with Wisbech in relegation trouble and 10 points off automatic safety in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

“It’s a mammoth task, but if anything has taught me over Covid, is self-confidence and understanding what you’ve got to offer as a coach,” said Ross.

“I’ve got to bring some energy and passion and I know my good vibes will be passed onto the team.

“If they can believe in themselves, we’ve got half a chance.”

Ross had previously spoken to Wisbech about a coaching role while he was managing Pinchbeck United around two years ago.

But now, the ex-Sleaford Town boss who takes over from interim manager Mark Thompson, feels more prepared for his first stint at step four football.

“I’ve always aspired to manage at step four,” Ross said.

“I was born and bred in a rough area in Nottingham, and we had nothing.

“I’m a fighter, a scrapper and a doer and currently, no one is giving Wisbech Town anything.

“That’s how I’ve been brought up so I feel my drive and passion will get us to where we want to be, in survival mode.”

Ross will take to the Wisbech hotseat for the first time at Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday, 3pm.

It’s a chance for the 39-year-old to make an immediate impact on his new team as they look to arrest a nine-game losing run in all competitions.

And Ross, who is planning to stay at least into next season, is ready to be the underdog.

“It’s the challenge of being an underdog and for the majority of my life, it’s been the odds stacked against you,” he added.

“There’s a certain style we want to play which is entertaining, on the front foot but good value for money.

“I think it’s an honour to be Wisbech Town’s manager and I think people around the place will be able to see that I’ll invest everything that I’ve got.”

*Wisbech St Mary, who lost 3-0 at UEA in Eastern Counties League First Division North last Saturday, host leaders Harleston Town on February 19, 3pm.

FC Parson Drove return to action at Needham Market Reserves this Saturday, also 3pm.