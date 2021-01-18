Mother and daughter duo stay positive with solo challenge
Sarah-jane Macdonald
- Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald
Despite lockdown, Three Counties Running Club members are still doing their best to stay fit, healthy and positive during uncertain times.
Weekly challenges set by member Tracey Else and running sessions by coach Gary Bligh are keeping members focused, even if they cannot run in groups.
The challenge of spelling ‘LOCKDOWN’ with street names continues, while members are beginning a new task to recognise key workers.
Members are asked to include as many key worker venues as possible during their run, walk or cycle, while mother and daughter duo Sarah-jane and Maisie Macdonald took part in the Great Run Solo 12 days of Christmas.
The idea was to run or walk on 12 separate occasions in December.
Other members are still taking part in virtual monthly challenges, such as running a certain number of miles over a month, from 25 to 100 miles.
