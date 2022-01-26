Steve Wyness scored in Wisbech Town Reds' defeat to Netherton United 'B' in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers as they kicked off the new year in contrasting styles.

The yellow team played what manager Jonny Pearce described as “probably the finest display of walking football” they have produced in their 9-0 win over Whittlesey Athletic on Sunday.

Simon Gant’s hat-trick and Wayne Beasant’s brace, plus goals for Paul Verbrugge and Steve Collis settled the score in Division Two of the Peterborough & District Walking Football League.

The team were then indebted to goalkeeper Mark Ormrod who denied Oakham United a chance to score in the yellows’ 2-0 triumph.

Wayne Beasant and Verbrugge scored the Wisbech goals, who sit second in the table.

In Division One, Wisbech Reds edged a five-goal thriller with Boston United Blue.

A Scott Sawers hat-trick put Wisbech 3-0 up, but a couple of defensive errors gave Boston a lifeline later in the second half.

But the Fenmen’s luck ran out against league leaders Netherton United ‘B’.

Steve Wyness struck Wisbech ahead, but were soon facing a 3-1 half-time deficit.

Netherton then added a fourth to seal victory.

“The yellows were brilliant, but the reds didn’t seem to be at the races,” said Pearce.

“I know the lads will hurt after that and will share my disappointment and that will drive them on to put things right.”