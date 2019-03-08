Advanced search

Hockey: Mixed results for Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 13:30 07 November 2019

Wisbech Town's men fell to a 4-3 defeat against leaders Potters Bar after a battling display in torrential rain.

Jonathan Shippey opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Bar levelled before the interval and might have had more but for Will Smithee and Jason Mallett.

The visitors moved 3-1 up after the restart, but Tom Jupp fired home a short corner and Scott Welcher's deflection levelled it up.

However, Bar converted a controversial penalty flick late on to claim the points.

Wisbech seconds had a 3-1 win over second-placed Cambs South thirds, taking the lead through Josh Porter's first goal for the team.

Cambs levelled, but Ozzy Osbourne's thumping strike put Wisbech back in front and as Joe Else shone, a fine move started by Lee Peck ended with Elliot Peck finishing in trademark style.

A great Ryan Jackson goal saw the thirds beat Cambs South sixths to take over at the top of the table, but the fourths lost 2-0 to Kettering, after playing with 10 men.

Robin Middleton was nameed man of the match for his determined defending and attacking runs.

The women's seconds ran out 5-1 winners over Peterborough fourths, with Sam Pritchard opening the scoring after some good passing.

Pritchard doubled the lead in similar style, but a lapse in concentration allowed Peterborough to hit back.

Emma Baker and Oliwia Bolka got their names on the scoresheet with good movement off the ball to make it 4-1 and Pritchard completed her hat-trick to earn the player of the match award ahead of a derby withh Long Sutton.

The news was not so good for the thirds, who lost 4-1 to Huntingdon seconds in their mid-table clash.

Hunts started well and were soon in front, but Wisbech responded with some good passing in midfield setting up Andrea Eggleton to level.

Their joy was shortlived as Hunts struck twice more to lead 3-1 at half time and a fourth goal after the restart made sure of the points.

Goalkeeper Helen Pentelow took the player of the match award for Wisbech, having denied the opposition any more goals.

Louise Cooper made her debut alongside teenage daughter Lily and the team face leaders Newmarket thirds this weekend.

