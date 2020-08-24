Half-marathons and charity walks for Three Counties in busy week

Arthur Sargeant, David Hammond, Matt Hunter and Andi Woolley before their 13-mile swim. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It was another busy week for Three Counties Running Club as members covered the miles both on land and in water.

Alice Ingman and Anne-Marie Mattless with their sheep medals. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Alice Ingman and Anne-Marie Mattless with their sheep medals. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Club members Alice Ingman and Anne-Marie Mattless took part in the virtual Sheepy Shuffle half-marathon, with all monies raised going to The Mirkwood Rest Home for Retired Sheep in Boston.

Both Alice and Anne-Marie ran together, socially distanced, and also received a sheep medal.

Lauren Day swapped her trainers for hiking boots and took on the challenge of walking 100 miles in five days for mental health charity MIND, close to her and her family’s heart.

Lauren took on the challenge with three friends, who also raised money for different charities.

Lauren Day during her 100-mile challenge for mental health charity MIND. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Lauren Day during her 100-mile challenge for mental health charity MIND. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Starting at Sea Palling in Hemsby, their challenge took them through different coastal towns and villages including Heacham, Sheringham and Castle Rising. before finishing at Gedney Drove End.

Despite encountering many conditions from bright sunshine to thunderstorms, Lauren managed to raise a total of £1,500.

Some swimmers amongst the club took on a 13-mile swim from Denver Sluice to King’s Lynn. Some of them hadn’t swam anywhere near the distance before but wanted to see if they could achieve it.

All four members finished the course in impressive times, with Andi Woolley and Arthur Sargeant finishing in three hours and five minutes, followed by Matt Hunter and David Hammond in 3:15:00.

Covid-adapted club sessions are going well and will be coming into their third week, along with the final week of Lambys Lockdown challenge where members are still completing some of the tasks.

Some members are still completing various feats ahead of the final week of the Lambys lockdown challenge, where participants have to complete 5k in 24-35 minutes, either running, walking, cycling or swimming continuously for 50 minutes before covering 50 miles during August.

