Three Counties keeping busy as they return to the new normal

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

It’s been a busy few days for Three Counties Running Club as they begin to return to the new normal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Club sessions restarted following the coronavirus outbreak, where five groups of six runners offered different speeds and distances as they began at various locations across Wisbech last week.

Some members took to their bikes to raise money for children with cancer and Batten Disease, where they also rode the ‘not the ride 100’ event organised by Fenland Running Club.

The route covered the likes of Leverington, Gorefield, Parson Drove, Murrow, Guyhirn and Wisbech St Mary.

Junior runners Josh and Jake Trundle took part in the VE Day event, as both boys ran at least three or 5k runs, with Josh also running a five-miler with dad Rickie.

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Dawn Ball and Lee Johnson each cycled 40 miles, while Andi Woolley and Arthur Sargeant completed 60 miles. TCRC member Matt Hunter rode his furthest distance to date of 142 miles from King’s Lynn to Oxford.

MORE: Three Counties take part in milestone challenge while raising funds for Meadowgate Academy

All miles cycled and ran throughout August will go towards the Blue Light Race to raise money for Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech.

Members are also completing the three-part Lambys lockdown challenge. Participants have to complete 5k in 24-35 minutes, either running, walking, cycling or swimming continuously for 50 minutes before covering 50 miles during August.

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

You may also want to watch: