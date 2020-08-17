Advanced search

Three Counties keeping busy as they return to the new normal

PUBLISHED: 15:10 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 17 August 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

It’s been a busy few days for Three Counties Running Club as they begin to return to the new normal.

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Club sessions restarted following the coronavirus outbreak, where five groups of six runners offered different speeds and distances as they began at various locations across Wisbech last week.

Some members took to their bikes to raise money for children with cancer and Batten Disease, where they also rode the ‘not the ride 100’ event organised by Fenland Running Club.

The route covered the likes of Leverington, Gorefield, Parson Drove, Murrow, Guyhirn and Wisbech St Mary.

Junior runners Josh and Jake Trundle took part in the VE Day event, as both boys ran at least three or 5k runs, with Josh also running a five-miler with dad Rickie.

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Dawn Ball and Lee Johnson each cycled 40 miles, while Andi Woolley and Arthur Sargeant completed 60 miles. TCRC member Matt Hunter rode his furthest distance to date of 142 miles from King’s Lynn to Oxford.

MORE: Three Counties take part in milestone challenge while raising funds for Meadowgate Academy

All miles cycled and ran throughout August will go towards the Blue Light Race to raise money for Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech.

Members are also completing the three-part Lambys lockdown challenge. Participants have to complete 5k in 24-35 minutes, either running, walking, cycling or swimming continuously for 50 minutes before covering 50 miles during August.

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Roarsome theme park is fun for all the family

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure theme park, which has reopened with covid safety measurs in place, has plenty for all the family to enjoy. Pictuer: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE/FACEBOOK/LUCY HOWARD

Care home hold their own 2020 Olympic games after Tokyo is cancelled amid pandemic

Orchard House care home in Wisbech took part in their own 2020 Olympic games. Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Roarsome theme park is fun for all the family

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure theme park, which has reopened with covid safety measurs in place, has plenty for all the family to enjoy. Pictuer: ROARR! DINOSAUR ADVENTURE/FACEBOOK/LUCY HOWARD

Care home hold their own 2020 Olympic games after Tokyo is cancelled amid pandemic

Orchard House care home in Wisbech took part in their own 2020 Olympic games. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Club’s astonishment at Covid rules which mean you can DRINK in the bar, WATCH the game through the window but remain BANNED from watching pitch side

Wisbech Town FC chairman Paul Brenchley outside the Elgoods Fenland Stadium. 'If anybody wishes to attend today, they must promise not watch game... I'll leave that one with you boys and girls... PS....3 o'clock kick off'. Picture: ARCHANT

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Roman Catholic church for March and Chatteris re-opens for in-person worship

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter's Church in March has reopened for Mass and is inviting parishioners back for worship. Pictures: Catholic Church in March.

Three Counties keeping busy as they return to the new normal

Three Counties Running Club members have been covering the miles during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD