BOWLS: North Cambs ladies are beaten by Northants in latest county clash

Published: 9:53 AM July 5, 2019 Updated: 6:26 AM November 4, 2020

The North Cambs women’s team were beaten in their latest county test.

The local ladies suffered a 144-93 reverse at the hands of Northants in the southern section of the Donald Steward Trophy.

The best result for North Cambs was a 20-20 deadlock for the trio of Trudy Bennett, Betty Reeve and Betty Norman, but they were beaten on all four other rinks at Ketton BC.

June Warren/Debra Wright/Margaret Hunt lost 31-14, Christine Johnson/Paula Kleyn/Chris Gollands went down 35-18, Jane Clifton/Sue Tolliday/Sandra Chandler missed out 28-18 and Jackie Hearle/Lynne Quibell/Christine Wadlow lost 30-23.

North Cambs have also suffered defeats against Norfolk (121-98) and Suffolk (116-108) but recorded a 116-83 victory when facing North Essex.