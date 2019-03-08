Advanced search

BOWLS: North Cambs ladies are beaten by Northants in latest county clash

PUBLISHED: 10:53 05 July 2019

The North Cambs team beaten by Northants. Picture: SUBMITTED

The North Cambs team beaten by Northants. Picture: SUBMITTED

The North Cambs women's team were beaten in their latest county test.

The local ladies suffered a 144-93 reverse at the hands of Northants in the southern section of the Donald Steward Trophy.

The best result for North Cambs was a 20-20 deadlock for the trio of Trudy Bennett, Betty Reeve and Betty Norman, but they were beaten on all four other rinks at Ketton BC.

June Warren/Debra Wright/Margaret Hunt lost 31-14, Christine Johnson/Paula Kleyn/Chris Gollands went down 35-18, Jane Clifton/Sue Tolliday/Sandra Chandler missed out 28-18 and Jackie Hearle/Lynne Quibell/Christine Wadlow lost 30-23.

North Cambs have also suffered defeats against Norfolk (121-98) and Suffolk (116-108) but recorded a 116-83 victory when facing North Essex.

