SWIMMING: Wonderful Wisbech capture Junior Fenland League crown again

The successful Wisbech Swimming Club squad. Picture: ALISON WHITTAKER Archant

Wisbech Swimming Club are celebrating Junior Fenland League glory for the second time in three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local talents claimed more success when competing in the 'A' final at Boston last Saturday.

Wisbech powered to victory on 157 points with the host club second on 130 and City of Peterborough 'A' on 125.

You may also want to watch:

The final league positions were similar as Wisbech finished on 1,092 gala points and 40 points, compared to Boston on 1,069 and 38 respectively.

On the night, the Wisbech swimmers, ranging in age from nine to 13, achieved 11 first places and 18 new personal best times.

Race-winners included Ugne Siskaite, with two victories (9-years 50m freestyle and 10/U 50m breaststroke), while Ridas Rabasauskas (12/U 4x25m individual medley), Matas Rabasauskas (9-years 50m freestyle), Oliver Glasscock (12/U 50m freestyle), Kari-Ella Bailey (9-years 25m butterfly), Oscar Smithee (12/U 50m breaststroke), Alex Wilson (13/U 50m freestyle), Ebony Smith (9-years 50m backstroke), Harry Wilkshire (10/U 50m butterfly) and Zoe Wilson (12/U 50m butterfly) also won their events.