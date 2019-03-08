Advanced search

Latest The New European

SWIMMING: Wonderful Wisbech capture Junior Fenland League crown again

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 October 2019

The successful Wisbech Swimming Club squad. Picture: ALISON WHITTAKER

The successful Wisbech Swimming Club squad. Picture: ALISON WHITTAKER

Archant

Wisbech Swimming Club are celebrating Junior Fenland League glory for the second time in three years.

The local talents claimed more success when competing in the 'A' final at Boston last Saturday.

Wisbech powered to victory on 157 points with the host club second on 130 and City of Peterborough 'A' on 125.

You may also want to watch:

The final league positions were similar as Wisbech finished on 1,092 gala points and 40 points, compared to Boston on 1,069 and 38 respectively.

On the night, the Wisbech swimmers, ranging in age from nine to 13, achieved 11 first places and 18 new personal best times.

Race-winners included Ugne Siskaite, with two victories (9-years 50m freestyle and 10/U 50m breaststroke), while Ridas Rabasauskas (12/U 4x25m individual medley), Matas Rabasauskas (9-years 50m freestyle), Oliver Glasscock (12/U 50m freestyle), Kari-Ella Bailey (9-years 25m butterfly), Oscar Smithee (12/U 50m breaststroke), Alex Wilson (13/U 50m freestyle), Ebony Smith (9-years 50m backstroke), Harry Wilkshire (10/U 50m butterfly) and Zoe Wilson (12/U 50m butterfly) also won their events.

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Sex offender, 73, caught with pornographic images involving animals and videos of bestiality jailed for 17 months

Allan Dobbe, 73, jailed for 17 months for animal porn and video bestiality possession. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Lincolnshire man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving through Wisbech claims he had not been drinking

Man arrested for drink-driving in Wisbech says he hadn’t been drinking after he was spotted speeding in the Fens. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Sex offender, 73, caught with pornographic images involving animals and videos of bestiality jailed for 17 months

Allan Dobbe, 73, jailed for 17 months for animal porn and video bestiality possession. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Vehicles could be banned from Wisbech Market Place if new proposals get agreed

After years of fighting for it and widespread support from residents, vehicles could finally be banned from Wisbech Market Place - if the town council’s new traffic management scheme is agreed. Picture: ACUITUS.

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

NON-LEAGUE: Triple-signing swoop for Wisbech Town as another player heads through the exit

Joel Earps during what proved to be his final Wisbech Town appearance last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Lucky escape for three Fenland refuse workers after lorry catches fire in March

Three Fenland workers had a lucky escape on Wednesday October 23 after their refuse lorry caught fire in March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town missing the winning touch after Saturday stalemate with Glossop North End

Wisbech Town players celebrate their equaliser against Glossop North End. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists