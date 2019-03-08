Advanced search

RUGBY: Wisbech beaten in first pre-season outing

PUBLISHED: 09:46 05 September 2019

Action from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Action from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Wisbech stepped up their preparations for the new London 3 Eastern Counties season last Saturday.

Action from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Fenland side made the short trip to West Norfolk for a friendly clash in which the hosts prevailed by six tries to two.

Wisbech director of rugby, Leonard Veenendaal, said: "We were excellent for the first 20 minutes when we dominated the play, but we started to lose our shape when making rolling substitutions.

"We used a big squad despite having some key players missing and the aim is to see colts players rise into the first XV or Wildcats team."

Wisbech entertain Spalding at Chapel Road tomorrow in another friendly before launching their league campaign with a September 14 trip to Fakenham.

Action from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

A top-half finish will be Wisbech's target.

Action from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Local issues’: Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old ‘controlled zone’ signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Former Ely City and Chatteris Town footballer Andrew Chatters jailed for three years for £70,000 of tax fraud

Former Ely City captain Andrew Chatters, 39, has been jailed for three years after committing thousands of pounds worth of tax fraud.

Most Read

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.

Police says getting teenage burglar Jessie Gray, 19, locked up ‘is a big victory for Wisbech’

Jessie Gray, 19, has been sent to a young offenders' institute for two years following his arrest and conviction for a spate of burglaries in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Local issues’: Police handout 14 parking tickets in just one morning as drivers fail to spot four-year-old ‘controlled zone’ signs in Wisbech

The �Controlled Zone� in Wisbech town centre where 14 parking tickets were issued in just one morning. Picture: Facebook / Cambs Cops

Horsefair Shopping Centre welcomes new Butterfly Hospice charity shop where everything is just 50 pence

Horsefair Shopping Centre manager Kevin Smith with Butterfly Hospice trust manager Linda Sanderson at the new Wisbech 50p store. Picture: Supplied

Former Ely City and Chatteris Town footballer Andrew Chatters jailed for three years for £70,000 of tax fraud

Former Ely City captain Andrew Chatters, 39, has been jailed for three years after committing thousands of pounds worth of tax fraud.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Firefighters tackle accidental kitchen fire in Wisbech home for over an hour overnight

Prince Street in Wisbech where a kitchen fire broke out on Wednesday, September 4. Picture: Google Maps

More than 3,000 people in Cambridgeshire visited Citizens Advice last year

More than 3,000 people visited Citizens Advice in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Get your blood pressure checked as part of free event

People in Ely and Fenland are being urged to get their blood pressure checked as part of a free event. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Council to consider conduct complaint about ‘lying hypocrite’ ‘scum’ and ’Stanley knifing their body into slithers’ on councillor’s Facebook thread

Cllr Steve Tierney begun a thread on his Facebook page - where he has over 1,000 friends - that provoked a barrage of comments that now form part of a code of conduct complaint to Fenland District Council. Screen grabs showing the social media conversation were leaked.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists