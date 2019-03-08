RUGBY: Wisbech beaten in first pre-season outing

Action from Wisbech's friendly at West Norfolk last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech stepped up their preparations for the new London 3 Eastern Counties season last Saturday.

The Fenland side made the short trip to West Norfolk for a friendly clash in which the hosts prevailed by six tries to two.

Wisbech director of rugby, Leonard Veenendaal, said: "We were excellent for the first 20 minutes when we dominated the play, but we started to lose our shape when making rolling substitutions.

"We used a big squad despite having some key players missing and the aim is to see colts players rise into the first XV or Wildcats team."

Wisbech entertain Spalding at Chapel Road tomorrow in another friendly before launching their league campaign with a September 14 trip to Fakenham.

A top-half finish will be Wisbech's target.

