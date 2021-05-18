News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Villagers revive top three hopes with derby day delight

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:11 AM May 18, 2021   
March Town Ladies vs Leverington Ladies May 16 2021

Leverington Ladies celebrate during their derby win at March Town Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

It was derby day delight for Leverington Ladies who did the Fenland double and ultimately claim local bragging rights. 

After heavy defeat last time out, Euan Simpson’s team won their first match in three Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division games with victory at March Town Ladies on May 16.

Despite a fast start from the hosts, it was Leverington who struck when Ella Gavaghan continued her fine form after latching onto a quick throw before rounding goalkeeper Tori Sharpe to slot home. 

Leverington ‘keeper Kyra Portugal pulled off a double save to deny the hosts on the stroke of half-time, as the visitors were forced to defend early in the second half. 

March Town Ladies vs Leverington Ladies

Laura Dudley (green) battles for possession for Leverington Ladies against March Town Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

It was midway through the half that Leverington sealed the points through Vicky Vata, as she collected a pass from Amy Gray and fired into the net with a 20-yard effort. 

You may also want to watch:

End-to-end was the nature of the game in the final stages, but March’s opponents stood strong to secure a second derby win in two weeks and revive their top three hopes. 

Leverington visit Netherton United Ladies tomorrow (Wednesday, 6.45pm), before welcoming Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, May 23, 2pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘We are still struggling to cope’: Pet rescuers face ‘horrific situation’
  2. 2 Family traumatised as their beloved Waffle shot in the face
  3. 3 £1,000 donation will help bring school swimming pool back to life
  1. 4 Welcome back to the food capital of the Fens
  2. 5 Man, 48, dies after Mercedes car overturns in horror ditch crash
  3. 6 LETTER: Why I quit as an independent to re-join Tories
  4. 7 Hospitalised driver and passenger suffer serious injuries after crash
  5. 8 Man remains in custody after 'firearm and threat to kill' arrest
  6. 9 Caring Daisy, 7, to donate hair to help children's charity
  7. 10 Murder suspect is victim's son
Women's Football
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fenspirits owner Anthony Winterbourne streamed his explosive coronavirus grant rant to his near 100,000 followers

Coronavirus | Video

Businessman slams council’s coronavirus grants in explosive live rant

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Voi E-scooters are introduced during a trial scheme in Cambridge. Residents and visitors to the city

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman, 78, suffers horrific injuries after e-scooter hit-and-run

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Sex attacker Trevor Wiles jailed

'Horrific ordeal' of saleswoman tied up, restrained and sexually assaulted

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
fix my street wisbech

Fenland District Council

Fly-tipped sofa second reported incident this week

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus