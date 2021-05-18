Published: 11:11 AM May 18, 2021

Leverington Ladies celebrate during their derby win at March Town Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

It was derby day delight for Leverington Ladies who did the Fenland double and ultimately claim local bragging rights.

After heavy defeat last time out, Euan Simpson’s team won their first match in three Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division games with victory at March Town Ladies on May 16.

Despite a fast start from the hosts, it was Leverington who struck when Ella Gavaghan continued her fine form after latching onto a quick throw before rounding goalkeeper Tori Sharpe to slot home.

Leverington ‘keeper Kyra Portugal pulled off a double save to deny the hosts on the stroke of half-time, as the visitors were forced to defend early in the second half.

Laura Dudley (green) battles for possession for Leverington Ladies against March Town Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

It was midway through the half that Leverington sealed the points through Vicky Vata, as she collected a pass from Amy Gray and fired into the net with a 20-yard effort.

End-to-end was the nature of the game in the final stages, but March’s opponents stood strong to secure a second derby win in two weeks and revive their top three hopes.

Leverington visit Netherton United Ladies tomorrow (Wednesday, 6.45pm), before welcoming Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, May 23, 2pm.