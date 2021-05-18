Villagers revive top three hopes with derby day delight
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
It was derby day delight for Leverington Ladies who did the Fenland double and ultimately claim local bragging rights.
After heavy defeat last time out, Euan Simpson’s team won their first match in three Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division games with victory at March Town Ladies on May 16.
Despite a fast start from the hosts, it was Leverington who struck when Ella Gavaghan continued her fine form after latching onto a quick throw before rounding goalkeeper Tori Sharpe to slot home.
Leverington ‘keeper Kyra Portugal pulled off a double save to deny the hosts on the stroke of half-time, as the visitors were forced to defend early in the second half.
It was midway through the half that Leverington sealed the points through Vicky Vata, as she collected a pass from Amy Gray and fired into the net with a 20-yard effort.
You may also want to watch:
End-to-end was the nature of the game in the final stages, but March’s opponents stood strong to secure a second derby win in two weeks and revive their top three hopes.
Leverington visit Netherton United Ladies tomorrow (Wednesday, 6.45pm), before welcoming Cambridge City Ladies 3rds on Sunday, May 23, 2pm.
Most Read
- 1 ‘We are still struggling to cope’: Pet rescuers face ‘horrific situation’
- 2 Family traumatised as their beloved Waffle shot in the face
- 3 £1,000 donation will help bring school swimming pool back to life
- 4 Welcome back to the food capital of the Fens
- 5 Man, 48, dies after Mercedes car overturns in horror ditch crash
- 6 LETTER: Why I quit as an independent to re-join Tories
- 7 Hospitalised driver and passenger suffer serious injuries after crash
- 8 Man remains in custody after 'firearm and threat to kill' arrest
- 9 Caring Daisy, 7, to donate hair to help children's charity
- 10 Murder suspect is victim's son