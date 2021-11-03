Sports crack winless run at fifth attempt after late drama
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
Leverington Sports Ladies earned their first victory of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Division One season after a seven-goal thriller.
The Fenland team came away 4-3 winners at Histon Ladies on Sunday, their first triumph in five attempts.
Goalkeeper Kyra Portugal was called into action early on, but was beaten on 20 minutes.
That sparked Leverington into life as Sophie Swinden fired home to level, but a counter-attack ensured Histon would go into half-time in front.
Euan Simpson’s side needed a response and they found one – Amy Newell’s fearsome 30-yard drive hauling them back to 2-2.
Laura Dudley then edged Leverington into the lead, before Histon grabbed an equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.
But after Portugal claimed a home free-kick, she freed Newell who ran in to fire into the net two minutes from the end.
Leverington host Waterbeach Colts Women in a county cup tie on Sunday, November 7, 1.45pm kick-off.