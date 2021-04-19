News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Room to improve as villagers fail to cope with rampant visitors

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:25 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 12:59 PM April 19, 2021
Leverington Sports Ladies vs Netherton United Ladies April 2021

Leverington Ladies were stunned at home by Netherton United Ladies despite drawing level in the first half. Pictured: Chloe Stanborough surges forward for Leverington. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Room for improvement was the main message for Leverington Ladies’ players as they were unable to cope with their rampant visitors. 

Despite forcing a couple of early corners, a fortunate break in the first half allowed Netherton United Ladies to strike first in their Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division match. 

Leverington’s top scorer Sophie Swinden fired her side back on level terms as her dipping shot from distance found a way through. 

But parity was short-lived as Netherton responded on the half-hour mark, before opening up a two-goal cushion five minutes after the break. 

Euan Simpson’s side then found themselves 4-1 down with roughly 20 minutes remaining. 

Leverington Sports Ladies vs Netherton United Ladies April 2021

Leverington Ladies were stunned at home by Netherton United Ladies despite drawing level in the first half. Pictured: Shushannah Feast fires a shot towards goal for Leverington. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

The hosts did find hope rekindled when Swinden slammed home a penalty to reduce the deficit, but were punished once more as Netherton made it 5-2. 

Leverington will look for their first win since the most recent Covid-19 lockdown at Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds on Sunday, April 25, 2pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader
  2. 2 Hundreds go bargain hunting in the sun at first car boot since lockdown
  3. 3 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
  1. 4 Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized
  2. 5 Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash
  3. 6 Vicar's concerns over 'hugely vulnerable' rough sleepers
  4. 7 Police officer sacked for racially abusing colleague at Christmas party
  5. 8 100 mile charity walk inspired by mum's breast cancer recovery
  6. 9 Rural crime police recover dog in ‘poor state’ while on site check
  7. 10 Podcast revisits the mysterious missing case of Terry McSpadden
Women's Football
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech woman threatened for not wearing mask

Woman threatened for not wearing mask describes fear for safety

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Cambs Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Museum Square in Wisbech.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Five fire crews called to building blaze

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech St Mary Parish Council repaired 110-year-old gates

110-year-old church gates reappear following £400 makeover

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Post Mill Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington is up for grabs through Cheffins and is on the market for £2.2million.

Farming

Fen farm on more than 200 acres of land up for sale for £2.2million

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus