Published: 12:25 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM April 19, 2021

Leverington Ladies were stunned at home by Netherton United Ladies despite drawing level in the first half. Pictured: Chloe Stanborough surges forward for Leverington. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Room for improvement was the main message for Leverington Ladies’ players as they were unable to cope with their rampant visitors.

Despite forcing a couple of early corners, a fortunate break in the first half allowed Netherton United Ladies to strike first in their Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division match.

Leverington’s top scorer Sophie Swinden fired her side back on level terms as her dipping shot from distance found a way through.

But parity was short-lived as Netherton responded on the half-hour mark, before opening up a two-goal cushion five minutes after the break.

Euan Simpson’s side then found themselves 4-1 down with roughly 20 minutes remaining.

Leverington Ladies were stunned at home by Netherton United Ladies despite drawing level in the first half. Pictured: Shushannah Feast fires a shot towards goal for Leverington. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

The hosts did find hope rekindled when Swinden slammed home a penalty to reduce the deficit, but were punished once more as Netherton made it 5-2.

Leverington will look for their first win since the most recent Covid-19 lockdown at Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds on Sunday, April 25, 2pm.