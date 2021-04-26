New recruit Ella strikes four as Leverington return to winning ways
Ella Gavaghan starred for Leverington Ladies as they earned their first win since the latest Covid-19 lockdown in style.
Gavaghan scored four as the Fenland side triumphed 6-2 at Fulbourn Institute Bluebirds on Sunday, April 25.
Despite players missing due to injury and family commitments, Leverington’s early pressure paid off as Gavaghan latched onto a pinpoint pass by Chelsea King to take the lead.
After Faye Kowalewsky doubled the advantage, the recent signing then fired home just before half-time.
Fulbourn, who were previously unbeaten in their last four Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division games, reduced the deficit but Gavaghan was on hand to seal her treble after the break.
The star signing then added her fourth, as the home side replied once more before captain Sophie Swinden wrapped up the result with Leverington’s sixth five minutes from time.
Euan Simpson’s side welcome March Town Ladies in a Fenland derby at Leverington Sports and Social Club on Sunday, May 2, 2pm.
