Depleted Leverington Ladies come unstuck after heavy defeat
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
An injury-ravaged Leverington Sports Ladies came unstuck against a rampant opponent in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.
Sophie Swinden’s side started well at Netherton United Ladies in Division One on Sunday, but lost their way after losing Amy Newell to a hip injury.
Leverington found themselves two goals down, before Kayleigh Grey’s effort was disallowed for offside.
The visitors continued to battle as they were 3-0 down at half-time in what was a defensive display.
But Netherton’s quality proved too much for Leverington as having lost more players to injury, the hosts ran out 7-0 winners in Sports’ final game of the calendar year.
Leverington Sports Ladies visit league leaders Cardea Ladies on January 9, 2pm.
*The club is support the 2021 Rainbow Laces campaign by changing their laces and a new captain’s armband.
Most Read
- 1 Fenmen must be braver to halt miserable form, admits boss
- 2 Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show
- 3 'Wide range of people' will benefit from village homes, say developers
- 4 Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen
- 5 Grandmother paralysed by Covid slowly improving, judge told
- 6 Downing Street party video: Boris Johnson apologises but denies allegations
- 7 Depleted Leverington Ladies come unstuck after heavy defeat
- 8 Owner left excited as town's 'heirloom' features on I'm A Celebrity trial
- 9 Attacked PC nominated for bravery award
- 10 Karen’s three-course lunch with Mayor of Wisbech
The campaign encourages clubs to wear rainbow laces and sharing their pictures on social media to support for LGBTQ+ people in football.