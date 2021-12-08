Leverington Sports Ladies were hit for seven at Netherton United Ladies on a day where they showed their support for this year's Rainbow Laces campaign. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

An injury-ravaged Leverington Sports Ladies came unstuck against a rampant opponent in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

Sophie Swinden’s side started well at Netherton United Ladies in Division One on Sunday, but lost their way after losing Amy Newell to a hip injury.

Leverington found themselves two goals down, before Kayleigh Grey’s effort was disallowed for offside.

The visitors continued to battle as they were 3-0 down at half-time in what was a defensive display.

But Netherton’s quality proved too much for Leverington as having lost more players to injury, the hosts ran out 7-0 winners in Sports’ final game of the calendar year.

Leverington Sports Ladies visit league leaders Cardea Ladies on January 9, 2pm.

Leverington Sports Ladies were hit for seven at Netherton United Ladies on a day where they showed their support for this year's Rainbow Laces campaign. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

*The club is support the 2021 Rainbow Laces campaign by changing their laces and a new captain’s armband.

The campaign encourages clubs to wear rainbow laces and sharing their pictures on social media to support for LGBTQ+ people in football.