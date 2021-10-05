Sports tie a thriller as table-topping youngsters stay unbeaten
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
Leverington Sports Ladies earned their first point of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League season despite missing several key players.
The Fenland side came from behind three times to score a 3-3 draw at Newmarket Town Ladies Development in Division One, captain Sophie Swinden netting a hat-trick.
Swinden made it 1-1 before rounding the goalkeeper and a fine strike into the top corner in the second half to haul Leverington back into the contest on Sunday.
The club’s under 17 girls made it two wins from two Under 18 Division games with a 5-0 thrashing of Cambourne Town Ladies U18s on Saturday.
Lauren Davis scored two first-half goals, while Harmony Hanson, Millie McClagish and captain Charlotte Wheatley also got on the scoresheet.
The team would like to thank Cobra Engineering (UK) Ltd. and Brown & Co. for their sponsorship for the 2021-22 season.
Leverington Sports Ladies are at home to Cambridge University Women on Sunday, October 10, 2pm.
Meanwhile, the under 17s who top their division, return to action at home to Cambridge City Ladies under 18s in the league cup on October 16, 10.30am.