Ladies mark return from lockdown with eight-goal thriller
- Credit: Narice Britton
It was not a winning return for Leverington Ladies, but a game that certainly entertained the neutrals.
Euan Simpson’s side fought back late on to draw 4-4 with St Ives Town Ladies Development on Sunday, April 11, their first match in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division since November.
Leverington took a third-minute lead, before the league leaders scored twice.
Kaylie Swinden hauled the visitors back level from a corner, before a sumptuous strike from Shushannah Feast fired the Fenland team into a 3-2 advantage.
But the Ives were not done, as having equalised just before half-time, dominance soon after the break paid off.
You may also want to watch:
That was not the end of the entertainment, though, Feast smashing into the roof of the net to earn a valuable point away from home after the hosts failed to clear.
Leverington Ladies continue their return from lockdown against Netherton United Ladies at Leverington Sports and Social Club on April 18, 2pm.
