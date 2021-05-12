News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Injury-hit Leverington stung by rampant league leaders

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:00 PM May 12, 2021   
Leverington Ladies vs Cambridge University Women

Abbie Somerville (left) contests for the ball for Leverington at Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

A patched-up Leverington Ladies failed to extend their three-game unbeaten league run against their rampant hosts at the weekend. 

Despite a solid start, Euan Simpson’s side could not contain leaders Cambridge University Women in their 5-0 defeat on May 9, leaving them sixth in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division. 

Leverington, who drew a six-goal thriller with Whittlesey Athletic Ladies last Wednesday, weathered the early storm but having suffered an early injury blow, Cambridge took advantage and never looked back. 

A goal shortly after the halt in play led to a second before half-time, and that left Leverington feeling hopeful they could salvage something from the game. 

Leverington Ladies vs Cambridge University Women

Ella Gavaghan (left) seeks to win back possession for Leverington against Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

But it was the hosts who grabbed the third goal of the contest, before a late penalty and free-kick ensured their status as title favourites. 

Leverington Ladies vs Cambridge University Women

Leverington Ladies goalkeeper Kyra Portugal claims a corner against Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Leverington will look to make it a Fenland derby double over March Town Ladies on Sunday, May 16, 2pm. 

