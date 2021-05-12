Injury-hit Leverington stung by rampant league leaders
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
A patched-up Leverington Ladies failed to extend their three-game unbeaten league run against their rampant hosts at the weekend.
Despite a solid start, Euan Simpson’s side could not contain leaders Cambridge University Women in their 5-0 defeat on May 9, leaving them sixth in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division.
Leverington, who drew a six-goal thriller with Whittlesey Athletic Ladies last Wednesday, weathered the early storm but having suffered an early injury blow, Cambridge took advantage and never looked back.
A goal shortly after the halt in play led to a second before half-time, and that left Leverington feeling hopeful they could salvage something from the game.
But it was the hosts who grabbed the third goal of the contest, before a late penalty and free-kick ensured their status as title favourites.
Leverington will look to make it a Fenland derby double over March Town Ladies on Sunday, May 16, 2pm.
