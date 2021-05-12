Published: 1:00 PM May 12, 2021

Abbie Somerville (left) contests for the ball for Leverington at Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

A patched-up Leverington Ladies failed to extend their three-game unbeaten league run against their rampant hosts at the weekend.

Despite a solid start, Euan Simpson’s side could not contain leaders Cambridge University Women in their 5-0 defeat on May 9, leaving them sixth in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division.

Leverington, who drew a six-goal thriller with Whittlesey Athletic Ladies last Wednesday, weathered the early storm but having suffered an early injury blow, Cambridge took advantage and never looked back.

A goal shortly after the halt in play led to a second before half-time, and that left Leverington feeling hopeful they could salvage something from the game.

Ella Gavaghan (left) seeks to win back possession for Leverington against Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

But it was the hosts who grabbed the third goal of the contest, before a late penalty and free-kick ensured their status as title favourites.

Leverington Ladies goalkeeper Kyra Portugal claims a corner against Cambridge University Women. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Leverington will look to make it a Fenland derby double over March Town Ladies on Sunday, May 16, 2pm.