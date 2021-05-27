Published: 7:00 AM May 27, 2021

Three games in seven days perhaps took its toll on Leverington Ladies after back-to-back defeats in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

Despite taking the lead, Leverington lost 2-1 to Cambridge City Ladies 3rds in the Premier Division on Sunday, four days after their 10-1 defeat at title chasers Netherton United Ladies.

Euan Simpson’s team took a first half lead when Amy Newell stepped up from the penalty spot to slot home after Savanna Plavecz was fouled.

Leverington did create several more chances after the goal, but Cambridge drew level after the break with a well-taken goal and as the game became more stretched, it was the visitors who prevailed.

Sophie Swinden (left), Kyra Portugal (bottom centre) and Faye Kowalewsky (right) with new kit sponsor Paul Gutteridge of Arc Fabrications. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

A deflected effort found its way through goalkeeper Kyra Portugal to secure all three points, before a late resurgence was unable to bring Leverington a leveller.

Leverington host Ketton Ladies on Sunday, May 30 at 2pm.