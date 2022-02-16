Penalty call earns Leverington derby day spoils in cup tie
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
Leverington Sports Ladies recorded their second county league cup win this season after they earned derby day spoils.
The villagers beat March Town Ladies 1-0 on Sunday as they created a three-point gap between themselves and the Hares in Group D.
It was a tight affair with some robust tackles coming in from both sides in wet and blustery conditions.
Neither side was able to dominate the game, before Leverington played with more poise in the second half, forcing Hares’ goalkeeper Peggy Thurlby into a couple of saves.
But the deadlock was soon broken.
March’s Adele Munday was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area, allowing Amy Newell to convert the spot-kick with 20 minutes remaining.
That win gives Leverington a three-point cushion in second place ahead of March.
Leverington’s next game is at Manea Sirens where they conclude their league cup group stage campaign on Sunday, February 27.