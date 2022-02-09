Action from Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls vs March Town Under 17 Girls. - Credit: Leverington Sports Girls FC

Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls delivered a league thumping on derby day to earn their first win of 2022 in style.

They beat March Town U17s 8-1 in the U18 Division of the Cambs League on Saturday, having played nine-a-side as March were only able to field nine players.

Courtney Venni opened the scoring with a left-footed striker, before top scorer Millie McClagish netted.

She converted a Harmony Hanton cross after good work from stand-in captain Morgan Smith and Hanton in the build-up.

Leverington, who were missing club captain Charlotte Wheatley, continued to dominate as Lauren Davis scored a brace.

Venni also notched another, as did McClagish while Deanna Boon and Vicky Sakaviciute completed the thrashing.

March battled well and were rewarded with a consolation towards the closing stages.

Defender Sophia Wheatley was named Leverington’s player of the match.

Leverington travel to Milton Colts U18s this Saturday, February 12, 10.30am.