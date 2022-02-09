News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Leverington return to winning ways with league thumping

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:31 AM February 9, 2022
Leverington Sports U17 Girls vs March Town U17 Girls

Action from Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls vs March Town Under 17 Girls. - Credit: Leverington Sports Girls FC

Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls delivered a league thumping on derby day to earn their first win of 2022 in style. 

They beat March Town U17s 8-1 in the U18 Division of the Cambs League on Saturday, having played nine-a-side as March were only able to field nine players. 

Courtney Venni opened the scoring with a left-footed striker, before top scorer Millie McClagish netted. 

She converted a Harmony Hanton cross after good work from stand-in captain Morgan Smith and Hanton in the build-up. 

Leverington Girls U17s vs March Town U17s

Action from Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls vs March Town Under 17 Girls. - Credit: Leverington Sports Girls FC

Leverington, who were missing club captain Charlotte Wheatley, continued to dominate as Lauren Davis scored a brace. 

Venni also notched another, as did McClagish while Deanna Boon and Vicky Sakaviciute completed the thrashing. 

March battled well and were rewarded with a consolation towards the closing stages. 

Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls vs March Town U17 Girls

Sophia Wheatley was named Leverington Sports Under 17 Girls' player of the match in their win over March Town U17 Girls. - Credit: Leverington Sports Girls FC

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 Guyhirn blocked following lorry crash
  2. 2 Car fire 'deliberate' says fire service
  3. 3 Male in court after suspected recycling centre theft
  1. 4 Crash driver nearly three times over limit
  2. 5 Tree planted in town as part of Queen’s green canopy initiative
  3. 6 Family remembers sport-loving Dennis 'who could talk to anyone'
  4. 7 Councillor flags up a problem to town clerk
  5. 8 ‘Light rail’ in the mix for Wisbech to March line
  6. 9 Steed ready to rumble ahead of Norwich fight night
  7. 10 Knowles Transport launches driver apprenticeship scheme

Defender Sophia Wheatley was named Leverington’s player of the match. 

Leverington travel to Milton Colts U18s this Saturday, February 12, 10.30am. 

Football
Wisbech News
March News

Don't Miss

Map of Harecroft Road Wisbech and surrounding area

Cambs Live News

Body found on town playing field

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A47 Guyhirn January 30 2022

Cambs Live News

A47 weekend closure from Wisbech to Guyhirn

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Man arrested after police chase in Wisbech

Cambs Live News

Suspected drink driver arrested after late night police chase

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Envy My Baby Boutique CCTV appeal after burglary in Lynn Road, Wisbech

Video

CCTV appeal after baby clothes worth up to £15,000 stolen from boutique

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon