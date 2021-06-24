News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Injury-hit villagers finish league campaign on winning note

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:30 AM June 24, 2021   
Leverington Ladies vs Ketton Ladies

Leverington Ladies in action vs Ketton Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Leverington Ladies concluded their Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division campaign in winning style, despite playing a weakened side. 

Euan Simpson’s side, who were missing key players due to injury, won 3-1 at Ketton Ladies on Sunday thanks to a dogged display. 

Both sides came close to breaking the deadlock from set pieces, but some solid goalkeeping ensured the score remained goalless at half-time. 

Leverington Ladies vs Ketton Ladies

Leverington Ladies in action vs Ketton Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

It was Leverington who pounced first after the break through Sophie Swinden, who netted her 11th league goal of the season after latching onto a lofted through-ball from Amy Newell. 

Then cue a crazy two minutes. 

Straight from the restart, Ketton prodded home from a long pass, before Newell fed Ella Gavaghan to chip the oncoming goalkeeper to restore Leverington’s lead. 

But despite six minutes of stoppage time being added, Faye Kowalewsky settled any nerves to seal the visitors’ ninth league win, and with it, just two points shy of the top four places. 

