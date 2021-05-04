First half damage secures derby day win for Leverington
- Credit: Narice Gutteridge
Leverington Ladies proved too strong for their Fenland counterparts in their first local derby of the season.
Euan Simpson’s side scored twice before the break as they ran out 2-0 winners over March Town Ladies in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, May 2.
The hosts were engrossed in a midfield battle during the first half, but were lifted thanks to Savanna Plavecz’s return off the bench following an injury lay-off.
Her mazy dribble earned a free-kick, which Sophie Swinden struck onto a post.
But Swinden was not to be denied as she latched onto a pinpoint pass from Plavecz to fire into the net.
Leverington then doubled their lead when Swinden tapped home after Chelsea King’s effort was parried into the latter’s path.
March were perhaps the more menacing of the two teams after half-time as tackles continued to fly in, Leverington goalkeeper Kyra Portugal equal to the visitors’ efforts.
Leverington move up to third, and host Whittlesey Athletic Ladies tomorrow (6.45pm) before a trip to Cambridge University Women on May 9, 2pm.