Twelve becomes two as the ladies of Wisbech Tennis Club get their season under way with a spring tournament

Ladies of Wisbech Tennis Club who enjoyed their spring tournament followed by a buffet supper. Picture; WISBECH TENNIS CLUB Archant

Twelve eventually became two as a group of tennis players from Wisbech got together for an informal competition.

Last Friday Wisbech Tennis Club decided to organise their spring tournament for ladies, held at the courts adjacent to the Hudson Leisure Centre.

It was a competitively fought but friendly encounter and the ladies split into two teams, purple and red.

Each player was invited to keep their own score as the competition got under way.

After five rounds the club had winners - Sophie Tjurina and Sue Beel sharing the honours with Jacqui West and Debbie Payne-English runners up.

The ladies finished the evening, in the traditional way of course, with a buffet in the clubhouse.

Memberships for the current season are now available see http://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk for further details, or contact wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk.

The club welcomes people of all ages and abilities and promise a friendly environment for those wanting to join.