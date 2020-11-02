Ladies shine once more for Wisbech, but men’s teams endure mixed weekend in East Hockey League

Wisbech Town ladies 1sts extended their winning league run to six games with victory over St Ives 2nds. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

All three Wisbech Town ladies’ teams avoided defeat in the East Women’s League, but it was a mixed weekend for the men’s sides.

The 1sts extended their winning run to six games in Division Two North West with a 6-0 victory over St Ives 1sts at Harecroft Road on Saturday.

Player of the match Jo Gomm’s first-half strike was added to by an unmarked Georgie Dunn against the other relegated Division One side.

Ives found themselves under pressure as Wisbech scored a third through Jane Peggs’ deflected effort, while Gomm concluded the scoring after diverting Nat Ward’s shot into the net.

Wisbech 2nds had to settle for a draw with St Ives 2nds, despite taking the lead through Emma Baker in Division Three North West.

The hosts levelled before the break, and although Wisbech came close in the second-half, chances went astray. Player of the match was Ali Beel.

Wisbech 3rds maintained their unbeaten record in their Division Five North West (South) match with leaders Cambridge South 5ths.

Tactical switches nearly proved dividends for Wisbech in their top-of-the-table clash with player of the match Emma Markillie and her mother Ali dominating in midfield.

In the East Men’s League, Wisbech 1sts suffered their second Division Two North defeat at the hands of Norwich Dragons 1sts.

The hosts went close through man of the match Danny Haynes and Fred Watling, but Wisbech were made to pay from a short corner against the run of play.

Tom Jupp thought he scored from a short corner of his own, but it was miraculously stopped on the line.

Wisbech 2nds are two points off the Division Four North West summit following a 4-1 triumph at St Neots 2nds.

Gary Freear opened the scoring for Wisbech, before Jonathan Shippey added another assist as Josh Porter tapped home.

Tom Pooley’s half-volley made it 3-0, before man of the match Nick Osborn’s reverse tackle enabled Kieran Hallett to score, as the hosts grabbed a late consolation.

Wisbech 4ths were beaten 7-0 at Spalding 4ths in Division Six North West (North), having gone into half-time one goal down.

The Lincolnshire side proved too strong for their visitors after the break, despite a man of the match display from Wisbech goalkeeper Josh Anderson.

Twenty-three of Wisbech’s under 16 players took part in an inter-club friendly match on Friday, October 30, with all players aged between 11 and 15-years-old.

Kim Speed, of Wisbech Town Hockey Club, said: “All players showed how talented Wisbech Town Hockey Club’s junior section truly is and what an exciting future the club has to look forward to in years to come!”

In a statement, England Hockey confirmed that all club and community hockey will be suspended from Thursday until after December 4 at the earliest due to new national coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by the government.