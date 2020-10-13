Wisbech Town 1sts respond to defeat in style, while ladies extend winning run in East League

Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Archant

Wisbech 1sts responded to defeat in style with a thumping display, while the ladies section remain unbeaten in the East League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

The men’s first-team romped to a commanding 9-0 win over Peterborough 3rds in Division Two North, Lewis Jackson and Fred Whatling grabbing hat-tricks.

Jackson gave Wisbech the lead, before adding a penalty stroke after Dom Stannard struck.

Whatling converted a one-on-one before half-time as Jackson stroked home for his third in a relentless display.

Danny Haynes capped a fine performance with a well-taken goal ahead of Whatling’s third and a late Scott Welcher goal.

Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

The hosts thought they scored goal number 10, but the umpire spotted a stick tackle in the build-up.

Youngsters Jamie Hallatt and Ryan Jackson worked tirelessly in attack alongside midfielders Lee Punter and Tom Jupp. Man of the match was Charlie Baxter.

Next up for Wisbech 1sts is a trip to North Norfolk 1sts on Saturday, October 17, 1pm.

Wisbech 2nds remain unbeaten in Division Four North West after a 3-1 triumph over Wellingborough 1sts.

Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

Despite conceding inside five minutes, the visitors drew level after Nick Osborn’s strike was deflected home by Josh Porter.

Porter then bundled in a second form a short corner masterminded by Gary Freear, before Wisbech captain and player of the match Kevin Shippey made a string of saves after the break.

Freear wrapped up the win with Wisbech’s third, who host Ely City 1sts on Saturday, 12pm.

MORE: Wisbech ladies 1sts thrash Cambridge City while men’s 1sts lose nine-goal thriller in East League

Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a comfortable victory over Horncastle 1sts in the East Women’s League. Picture: WISBECH TOWN HOCKEY CLUB

In the same division, Wisbech 3rds remain winless following a 4-0 loss to City of Peterborough 5ths.

Neat link-up play from Olly Mitchell and Matt Esser troubled the visitors, but simple errors allowed Peterborough to take a dominant 3-0 half-time lead.

Despite a strong second-half response, Wisbech paid the price for missing a flurry of chances by conceding a fourth. Player of the match was Jason Thomas.

Wisbech 3rds visit Bourne Deeping 2nds on Saturday, 12.30pm.

Jonathan Garwell’s first-half strike proved in vain for Wisbech 4ths as they lost 3-1 at Long Sutton 3rds in Division Six North West (North).

After Nick Overland was forced off with a knee injury following a tough challenge, the hosts levelled before a penalty flick was converted to complete the comeback.

Long Sutton then added a third with another penalty flick, as Chris Middleton was forced off for Wisbech late on. Man of the match was Robin Middleton.

Wisbech 4ths host City of Peterborough 8ths on Saturday, 3.30pm.

In Division Two North West of the Women’s League, Wisbech 1sts extended their winning run to three games with a 4-0 win at Horncastle 1sts.

Early chances were at a premium for both sides, with the defensive unit of Nat Ward, Issy Oldershaw-Ellis, Katie Dunn and Beth Rosier containing the home attack.

Wisbech took the lead after Joey Gomm’s shot from inside the D was scrambled home by Ellie Padmore, before Beth Rosier rifled into the bottom corner.

Slick passing play allowed Gomm to score a ‘non-faffing stormer of a goal’, while player of the match Rosier added her second after a well-worked move.

Wisbech 1sts welcome unbeaten Bourne Deepings 1sts to Harecroft Road this Saturday, 1.45pm.

MORE: Hopeful Wisbech Town finish pre-season with mixed results ahead of league campaign

Wisbech 2nds top Division Three North West after a 4-0 success over Horncastle 2nds.

Emma Baker netted twice in either half, Sam Pritchard added a third before a tidy interception allowed Hannah Bateman to score the fourth. Player of the match was Harriet Bateman.

Wisbech 2nds visit second-placed City of Peterborough 3rds on Saturday, 10am.

Nancy Davies was on target as Wisbech 3rds drew 1-1 at Haverhill 2nds in Division Five North West (South).

Davies converted after some good build-up play. Olivia Jackson worked hard while player of the match Oliwia Bowlka troubled the home defence with her speed.

Wisbech were missing midfielder Ali Monaghan to injury in the second-half, and a rare moment saw Haverhill level from a dubious penalty flick, which goalkeeper Helen Pentelow was unlucky not to save.

Wisbech 3rds entertain St Ives 4ths on Saturday, 10.30am.

Wisbech Town Hockey Club would like to thank all umpires and supporters for their efforts.

You may also want to watch: