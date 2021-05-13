Published: 5:24 PM May 13, 2021

Drivers from Wisbech and District Kart Racing Club are returning to the track this month after a year out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Wisbech & District Kart Racing Club

A grass-karting club believes that if enough members join for the upcoming season, success is only just round the corner.

Neil Galley took over as chairman of Wisbech & District Kart Racing Club this year as the previous committee had left amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, only one race meeting was held at their home on Fifty Road, Manea in between lockdowns under government guidelines, during a season that was mostly wiped out.

“Me and my son have been here for around five years and they were looking for new committee members, and thought I’ll put my hand up and give it a go,” Neil said.

“Last year, we were not allowed to race because of social distancing rules. We managed to put on one race in between lockdowns in August, but that was it.”

The club, which boasted around 80 to 100 members last year, is now on the search for a similar number this year ahead of the 2021 season, which runs from May to October.

Luckily for Neil, he and the club have not been severely impacted by the pandemic off the track, but their financial situation could still improve.

“Being an outdoor sports club, we were not allowed to go race so it made it difficult for the club,” Neil said.

“We rely on revenue from the members joining and paying race day fees. Everything was frozen.

“It’s like a recruitment drive to get the previous members back and hopefully new members can come in.”

Usually, drivers take part in club meetings which can go towards the British Championships, but Neil confirmed those will not go ahead due to an already hectic schedule.

Racers, who also compete at the Norfolk Arena in King’s Lynn during the winter, start their season on May 30 and if last August’s event is anything to go by, there’s no doubt the thrills will return.

“A lot of people were stuck at home at weekends not being able to do anything at all, and a lot of people I know at the club are itching to get back,” Neil added.

“Success is to get enough members to keep it viable and safe. As new chairman, I want to make it as safe as possible for everyone at the club.

“More members would be fantastic, it would be great if we could keep the club thriving."

For more information and to join, email info@wdkrc.com or visit the club’s Facebook page.