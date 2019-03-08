Advanced search

Wisbech ace Steed back with a bang

PUBLISHED: 17:56 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 17 November 2019

Joe Steed on his way to victory over Kristaps Zulgis in Norwich Picture: Mark Hewlett

Wisbech's Joe Steed made a winning return to the ring as he extended his unbeaten run to six fight.

The 21-year-old as a 40:36 points winner over Kristaps Zulgis at the latest Norwich boxing show last Friday.

Injury and illness have contrived to extend Steed's absence from the ring since a win on the televised Peterborough show but he returned in style.

"I'm buzzing to be back," he said. "I felt good in there. I had a good strong opponent but I could have done more rounds so that's good.

"I rush my work sometimes, but I thought I got my job done - that was my strongest performance and I could feel that I have come on."

Norwich trainer Graham Everett added: "Joe had a difficult fight and he had to do it right - and he did. He has been out for a little while and he needed a good win against a decent opponent to move forward. Now it's a case of keeping him busy and getting him out again soon."

