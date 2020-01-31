Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy wins twelfth gold in a row at track world championships

Jody Cundy won his twelfth gold medal in a row at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships in Canada. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM Archant

Jody Cundy retained his MC4 kilo title at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships to win his twelfth gold medal in a row this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cundy won in a time of 1:05:087 on the first day of action yesterday (January 30), beating silver medalist Jozef Metelka of Slovakia by under a second in Canada, who also finished runner-up in last year's event.

The Wisbech paralympian was also the first Briton to top the podium during the afternoon session on a fruitful opening day for Great Britain, as he aims to compete in this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

You may also want to watch:

"The time really doesn't reflect anywhere near the form I'm in, which is kind of disappointing," Cundy, 41, said.

"I know that I didn't perform at my best, which is disappointing as that's all you train for - to do your best on race day.

"But it's our first world title of the championships and it feels pretty awesome to be doing it at my age…but I am finding out that it gets more difficult!"