Advanced search

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy wins twelfth gold in a row at track world championships

PUBLISHED: 10:33 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 31 January 2020

Jody Cundy won his twelfth gold medal in a row at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships in Canada. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Jody Cundy won his twelfth gold medal in a row at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships in Canada. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Archant

Jody Cundy retained his MC4 kilo title at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships to win his twelfth gold medal in a row this week.

Cundy won in a time of 1:05:087 on the first day of action yesterday (January 30), beating silver medalist Jozef Metelka of Slovakia by under a second in Canada, who also finished runner-up in last year's event.

The Wisbech paralympian was also the first Briton to top the podium during the afternoon session on a fruitful opening day for Great Britain, as he aims to compete in this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

You may also want to watch:

"The time really doesn't reflect anywhere near the form I'm in, which is kind of disappointing," Cundy, 41, said.

"I know that I didn't perform at my best, which is disappointing as that's all you train for - to do your best on race day.

"But it's our first world title of the championships and it feels pretty awesome to be doing it at my age…but I am finding out that it gets more difficult!"

Most Read

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Driver in serious but stable condition after collision on A47 at Guyhirn

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A47 at Guyhirn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

Most Read

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

‘Cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence’ at Wisbech Castle leaves 10,000 rare bees dead

Police have released CCTV footage of a “cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence” at Wisbech Castle that left 10,000 rare bees dead. Hundreds of beehives, which were part of the castle’s British black bee conservation project, were deliberately damaged by intruders who broke into the castle grounds at around 5.15am on January 8. Police are now trying to identify the two men pictured. Picture: POLICE

80,000 watch as Wisbech man, 66, is confronted by online child abuse campaigners

Prior to the arrest of a 66 year-old man in the Wisbech area last night, he was challenged for nearly two hours by an online child abuse team of vigilantes. Picture: Facebook/SKO

Driver in serious but stable condition after collision on A47 at Guyhirn

A driver was airlifted to hospital after a collision on the A47 at Guyhirn. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘I can’t explain how bad it is’ - Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman shares photos of where she is stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE

EACH exhibition to address stigma on children’s hospices comes to the Fens

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy wins twelfth gold in a row at track world championships

Jody Cundy won his twelfth gold medal in a row at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships in Canada. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

New rescue boats for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service after 179 water-related incidents in 10 years

Images of the new rescue boats for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

‘It is like a living hell’ - Wisbech woman who is a teacher in Wuhan stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears

Wisbech woman Cesca Nicole and her friend are stranded in Cambodia amid Coronavirus fears. Picture: CESCA NICOLE
Drive 24