Paralympic champion Jody Cundy to defend title at seventh Games
- Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images
Para-cycling champion Jody Cundy has been chosen to represent Team GB for the seventh time at this summer’s Paralympic Games.
The Wisbech star will aim to defend his C4-5 Kilo title at the Tokyo Games, and will also take part in the mixed team sprint alongside fellow Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox and debutant Jaco van Gass.
Cundy, who is aiming to add to his five Paralympic cycling medals in a career spanning almost 30 years, will be joined by George Peasgood in the C4 class.
Stephen Park, performance director at British Cycling, said: “I am confident we will have another successful Paralympic Games with the riders we have selected.
“I look forward to seeing this team and the pride in the jersey that comes with it.”
Cundy is one of 14 riders alongside six pilot riders to compete for Team GB at the rescheduled Paralympics, which take place between August 24 and September 5.
