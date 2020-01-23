Advanced search

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy eyes twelfth gold in a row at Para-cycling World Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:34 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 23 January 2020

Jody Cundy in action for Great Britain. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA IMAGES

Jody Cundy is gunning for a 12th gold medal in a row at the UCI Para-cycling track world championships next week.

The Wisbech paralympian aims to retain his MC4 kilo title at the three-day event in Milton, Canada, as well as looking to better last year's silver in the team sprint race.

Cundy will be part of a 23-strong Great Britain squad competing across the Atlantic between January 30 and February 2, where the 16-time world champion hopes to boost his chances of selection at this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Speaking to Paralympics GB, Cundy said: "Even for those of us who have experienced previous Paralympic Games, this part of the cycle is hugely exciting.

"These world championships represent the last real opportunity to test yourself in a competitive environment before the Games, so it's a crucial milestone as everyone's preparations for Tokyo intensify."

Cundy, 41, will race in the 1km time trial on the first day of action next Thursday.

