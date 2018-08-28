Advanced search

Athletics: Impressive results for Three Counties RC members

PUBLISHED: 10:09 17 January 2019

Three Counties Running Club members at the Thetford Trail 10

Archant

Three Counties Running Club members have impressed at a variety of events recently.

The latest Thetford 10k Trail Series race had a field of 366 and Lee Johnson finished in a fantastic fourth in 40.46.

Clubmates Arthur Sargent (54.36), Sarah Melton-Whitelam (57.32), Sarah Johnson (57.40) and Steve Whitelam (64.39) were also in action.

Johnson was fifth in a field of 406 at the Kings Lynn parkrun, in 18.57, as Graham Rushmer set a best of 20.30 in 10th place.

Tim Clough (20.34) and wife Elisabeth (20.37) were 13th and 14th in personal bests.

A group of 12 took on the Shouldham XC Series 5k on Sunday, with Morgan Harrison first home and second in her age group in a superb 17.50.

Kersten Muller (21.11), Jonny Clark (21.59), Mark Mattless (23.25), Matt Hunter (24.11), Sargeant (24.48), Melton-Whitelam (25.19), Sarah Johnson (25.59), Victoria May (28.45), Jodie Clark, Sarah Lamb (31.330 and Jennie Sinclair (33.19) also ran.

A total of 32 youngsters ran the junior parkrun, with Maisie Macdonald first home for the club in fifth in 9.39.

William Durkin (10.02), Hayden Hall (10.32), Keira Fines (10.35), Rebekah Clough (10.52) and Isaac Western (10.58) were not far apart, with Casey Grange (11.18), Sarah Clough (12.36), Esma Drake (20.41) and Stephanie Harbord (21.07) also in action.

Three Counties RC are flying the flag at the Snetterton 10k and Folksworth 15 on Sunday.

Parkrun results, Kings Lynn: Jayne Spurrier 26.35; Jennie Sinclair 33.03.

Valentines: Steve Rhodes 22.54; Sandra Rhodes 32.17.

Whittlesey: Justin Showell 21.26.

March: Victoria May 29.21; Melvin Green 32.44; Elliot Green 35.15.

Peterborough: Colin Apps 23.36; Joely Apps 36.31.

Holkham: Tracey Else 25.43.

