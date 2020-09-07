Players get back into the groove as hockey returns to Wisbech

Wisbech Town Hockey Club held a ‘back to play’ day as it returned to match action following a lengthy lay-off. Here, Wisbech 3rds in action before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town Hockey Club got back into the groove following a lengthy lay-off.

The club held a ‘back to play’ day at their Harecroft Road home on Saturday, September 5, where junior and senior teams played in an in-house tournament.

In the morning, the juniors were in action while the ladies’ teams did battle against one another.

The men’s team also got involved with the ladies’ 1sts against a strong men’s veterans side, where the men ran out comfortable winners.

A fun-filled day was wrapped up when the men’s 3rds and 4ths faced each other.

A club spokesperson said: “It was brilliant to see everyone playing once again. All current Covid guidelines were in place and adhered to throughout the day’s activities and thanks go to all involved.”

Clubs are allowed to play either inter-club or friendly matches in accordance with step four of England Hockey’s ‘return to play’ guidance.

All junior training takes place between 9-10am on Saturdays; men’s and ladies’ training starts at 6.45pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more information on the club’s Covid guidelines and track and trace policy, message men’s captain Jason Mallett or ladies’ captain Jo Gomm through the club’s Facebook page.

For further details on how to join, visit Wisbech Town Hockey Club’s Facebook page.