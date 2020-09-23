Hopeful Wisbech Town finish pre-season with mixed results ahead of league campaign

Wisbech Town Hockey Club endured mixed results for two of their teams as they prepare for the new season. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Wisbech Town head into the new East Region Hockey League season with high hopes, despite enduring mixed ends to pre-season.

The ladies’ 2nds lost 2-0 at Pelicans Ladies 2nds in King’s Lynn, having made a strong start to the game.

Some great movement on and off the ball resulted in several penalty corners for Wisbech, but they could not capitalise on these.

A lack of concentration allowed the hosts to break and score either side of half-time, and captain Ali Mason believed the team played a new formation well.

“We just need to have a little more aggression and commitment in some of our challenges, develop our confidence on the ball, and perhaps improve our game awareness with our final pass, sometimes giving the ball away in crucial areas,” Ali said.

“All of this will come, and overall, it was a great effort against tougher opposition.”

Meanwhile, Wisbech men’s 2nds laid down a marker with a 7-1 victory over St Ives 3rds. The hosts produced some free-flowing hockey accompanied with well-taken goals. There were braces for Gary Freear, Calvin Bishop and Josh Porter, while Ryan Jackson also struck.

On Saturday, September 26, the newly-promoted ladies’ 2nds welcome Newmarket 1sts to Harecroft Road in Division Three North West (3.30pm), while the men’s 2nds visit Leadenham 1sts in Division Four North West (12.30pm).

In the same division, Wisbech 3rds host Cambridge City 5ths (12.30pm), the men’s 1sts welcome Cambridge City 4ths in Division Two North (1.45pm) and the 4ths are at Louth 2nds in Division Six North West (North, 12pm).

In the women’s league, Wisbech 1sts visit Cambridge University 3rds (11am) and Wisbech 3rds travel to Cambridge South 6ths in Division Five North West (South, 4.30pm).