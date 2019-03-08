Advanced search

CRICKET: Saturday success, Sunday defeat and big county games ahead at Wisbech Town

PUBLISHED: 09:03 19 July 2019

Wisbech batsman Rhys Howell. Picture: ARCHANT

Wisbech returned to winning ways in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League last Saturday - but captain Gary Freear was not overly impressed with a three-wicket success at lowly Thriplow in Whiting & Partners Division One.

Ant Palmer (3-16) and Freear (3-29) were the pick of the bowlers as the hosts reached 166 - a decent tally in difficult conditions.

But Wisbech managed to surpass it thanks to smart contributions from opener Sam Albutt (39), Freear (32) and Rhys Howell (27no).

"It wasn't a great wicket," said Freear. "And we let them get too many runs on it by not bowling anywhere near as well as we should have done.

"But it was pleasing to be able to chase it down. No-one managed a massive score but we showed a lot more fight and maturity than we have done recently."

Fourth-placed Wisbech host a Histon side, who it one place above them, at Harecroft Road tomorrow, 12.30pm start.

Wisbech were knocked off the top of the Rutland League last Sunday after suffering a Division One defeat at Market Deeping.

They were seen off by eight wickets after being dismissed for 103 with Howell (56) responsible for more than half of that below-par tally.

Only two other batsmen, captain Dom Stannard and Freear, reached double-figures as Wisbech lost top spot to Grantham. They travel to reigning champions Barnack for a second-versus-third clash this Sunday (1pm).

Wisbech stage a number of county events at Harecroft Road in the coming days.

They host the Cambridgeshire side for a three-day game against Bedfordshire in the Minor Counties Unicorns Championship from Sunday to Tuesday.

It's an 11am start each day with free parking and admission - and there is also the chance to see two Wisbech men in action.

Batsman James Williams captains the Cambridgeshire side which also features wicket-keeper Josh Bowers.

The Cambridgeshire & Huntingdonshire Under 17 Girls team are also in action on Wednesday in a Twenty20 competition against Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Suffolk (11am start).

Then it is the turn of the Cambridgeshire Under 17 side to take on Hertfordshire at Harecroft Road next Sunday (July 28) in the ECB 50 over competition (10.45am start).

Homeless woman, 68, tormented by youths after sleeping rough in Wisbech for two months

Sixty-eight-year-old homeless Carol Satt who is sleeping rough on the streets of Wisbech is pleading for help to be re-homed in the area. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Council forced to close High Street, Wisbech, whilst partial demolition of 'structurally unsafe' building goes ahead

Work to remove part of the remaining building at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, will begin today, Monday, July 15, and is expected to take up to a week to complete. Picture: IAN CARTER

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision in Wisbech

Female pedestrian hospitalised after collision involving a car in New Bridge Lane, Wisbech, this morning (Tuesday July 16). Police officers are pictured at the scene. Picture: RHYS PETER STONLEY.

Dramatic video and photographs show major blaze sweep through farm in Wisbech St Mary as firefighters stay at the scene overnight

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

Three ponies die in Wisbech St Mary farm blaze

Dramatic images taken from the farm blaze on Rummers Lane in Wisbech St Mary overnight. Picture: Cambs FRS

