Goude to continue as assistant to Wessels

Mark Goude Archant

Wisbech Rugby Club have confirmed veteran Mark Goude will continue as assistant coach to new head coach Gerard Wessels.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gerhard Wessels has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB Gerhard Wessels has been named as head coach of Wisbech Rugby Club, and will be assisted by Mark Goude and Mark Laws for the 2020-21 season. Picture: WISBECH RUGBY CLUB

Goude began his career at March Bears in the mid 1980s aged 16 and represented the county under-18s.

He spent four years at Ely, representing Eastern Counties, before returning to March in the early 1990s as player-coach and helping them to the league title in 1997.

Another spell at Ely included promotion to the London Leagues, captaincy of the county side and development as a coach, before Goude got involved with coaching age grade sides at Wisbech when his twin sons started mini rugby.

He was the oldest player in the Wildcats squad last season and said: “I’m honoured and looking forward to continue in my role assisting with the new coaching team, focusing on bringing out the best in all the players new and old.

“I’m excited by the positive buzz building through the squad and looking forward to the challenge of the new season.”

You may also want to watch:

Director of Rugby Leonard Veenendaal added: “I am really pleased that Mark will continue to be an integral part of our coaching structure.

“We wanted to make sure our structure moving forward ensured a smooth transition between age grade and adult rugby.

“Mark is experienced and well respected in both these sections of the club, is an excellent coach and his understanding of the club and enthusiasm he brings to the group will be vital moving forward.”

Wessels replaces Nico Steenkamp as head coach, with Mark Laws as strength and conditioning coach after 19 senior seasons at the club.

He joined from Saffron Walden in January and has more than nine years of top-flight coaching experience, having also been part of the Cambridge squad that won the National League Division Two South title.

Veenendaal said: “‘Wessie’ is a fierce competitor and true professional, which is excctly the type of player-coach we want in our squad.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the squad, young players and fellow coaches grow under his coaching leadership.”