Good Bank Holiday crowd as Wisbech regain Jack Arch memorial cup against March Bears

Wisbech team v March Archant

A Wisbech select XV cruised to victory against March Bears on a warm Saturday afternoon, winning 63-10 at March RFC to reclaim the Jack Arch memorial cup in front of a large crowed enjoying the bank holiday weekend sunshine.

Wisbech Rugby: Zac Lakey (3) Wisbech Rugby: Zac Lakey (3)

A young Wisbech Wildcats side ran out 67-24 winners over March Bears in the first leg of the Jack Arch Cup back on the 9th of March, but such is the respect Wisbech have for their local rivals, a few older experienced heads were added to the match day team of which half were eighteen or younger, to travel to March for the final leg.

In the early stages it was pretty evenly matched, both sides asking questions with ball in hand which were met by some ferocious physical tackles from both sides.

After 5 minutes of pressure, the Men in Red worked their way to within five meters of March try line, 17- year-old scrum-half Zac Lakey's pass found 18-year-old Luke Green who powered his way through the March defence to open the scoring with a try.

Five minutes later the ever impressive Pat Grote broke the defensive line, his offload finding Luke Green to score his second signified what was to come, and from that point on it was all Wisbech.

Back L-R: Leonard Veenendaal (DoR), Josh Anderson, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Jon Turner, Luke Green, Will Lankfer, Shean Hawthorne, Mark Goude, Nico Steenkamp (player/coach) Front L-R: James Cox, Zac Lakey, Ari Baghdouyan, Ben Goude, Dan Di Meo, Olly Mackett (c), Tom Goude, Fraser Brown. Back L-R: Leonard Veenendaal (DoR), Josh Anderson, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Jon Turner, Luke Green, Will Lankfer, Shean Hawthorne, Mark Goude, Nico Steenkamp (player/coach) Front L-R: James Cox, Zac Lakey, Ari Baghdouyan, Ben Goude, Dan Di Meo, Olly Mackett (c), Tom Goude, Fraser Brown.

Half-time and the score stood at 27-0 to the visitors.

The second half saw a number of changes to the starting line-up but the Men in Red continued where they had left off and four minutes in the second half their efforts were rewarded once more.

Eighteen year old Dan Di Meo showed his pace and footwork to touch down for his second try, and the Men in Red didn't stop there.

Credit to March they never gave up, scoring two well worked tries of their own.

Wisbech scorers: Tries: Luke Green (2), Ari Baghdouyan, Zac Lakey, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Will Lankfer, Dan Di Meo (2), Fraser Brown Conversions: Ollie Lake, Zac Lakey (3) Wisbech scorers: Tries: Luke Green (2), Ari Baghdouyan, Zac Lakey, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Will Lankfer, Dan Di Meo (2), Fraser Brown Conversions: Ollie Lake, Zac Lakey (3)

Going into the last twenty minutes of the match, Wisbech's physicality and pace proved to be too much for the hosts as the visitors ran in a few more tries. The score could have been higher if not for the woeful conversion attempts as several players had a go until young Zac Lakey showed how it is done.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach Nico Steenkamp said: “While the result is fantastic reclaiming the Jack Arch trophy, today was also about the young players learning from the senior players on the pitch and putting their individual stamp on the game.

“It was an incredibly physical game today which tested the younger players, Luke Green, Will Lankfer, James Cox, Zac Lakey, Ari Baghdouyan, Dan Di Meo, Fraser Brown and twin brothers Ben and Tom Goude who are all eighteen or younger and they did not disappoint, and I am delighted with their attitude, commitment and the way they fronted up today.

“New signing Sean Hawthorne brought his training work ethic to the game, he scrummed, carried and tackled well and well deserves a special mention.”

Every player to the man turned up today putting in a tireless shift, in particular notable performances from the younger players, but 17-year old Zac Lakey was voted the Wisbech Round Table man of the match for a superb all round performance.

Wisbech 1st XV head to Saffron Walden this Saturday 27 April for the County Senior Cup Final, kicking off at 4pm.

Wisbech scorers:

Tries: Luke Green (2), Ari Baghdouyan, Zac Lakey, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Will Lankfer, Dan Di Meo (2), Fraser Brown

Conversions: Ollie Lake, Zac Lakey (3)

Photo Wisbech Select XV (1)

Back L-R: Leonard Veenendaal (DoR), Josh Anderson, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Jon Turner, Luke Green, Will Lankfer, Sean Hawthorne, Mark Goude, Nico Steenkamp (player/coach)

Front L-R: James Cox, Zac Lakey, Ari Baghdouyan, Ben Goude, Dan Di Meo, Olly Mackett (c), Tom Goude, Fraser Brown.

Wisbech Select XV Try scorers - L-R: Luke Green (2), Ari Baghdouyan, Zac Lakey, Pat Grote, Nathan Goodale, Solomon Prestidge, Will Lankfer, Dan Di Meo (2), Fraser Brown